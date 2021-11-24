Does Lila Barton Become a Superhero Like Her Dad in 'Hawkeye'?

With Lila sidelined in the series so far, it's looking unlikely that she'll take up the Hawkeye moniker. Lila is still a teenager (time did not pass for victims of the snap, so Lila's the same age that she was in Avengers: Endgame) in Hawkeye and doesn't seem super interested in taking up the superhero mantle yet, although she is super close to her dad. She's also very perceptive, and is the only one of the Barton kids to notice the cut on Clint's face before he sends them to the airport.