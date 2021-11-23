Hawkeye Has a Ton of Trick Arrows — Here's a Breakdown of Everything We've Seen So Far

Hawkeye Has a Ton of Trick Arrows — Here's a Breakdown of Everything We've Seen So FarBy Jamie Lerner
Nov. 23 2021, Published 11:36 a.m. ET
Throughout the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Clint Barton, aka Hawkeye is the character we know the least about. He has impeccable aim and knows how to use his wide arsenal of arrows, but we know very little about his origin story. Now, Clint is getting his own Disney Plus series, Hawkeye, before he passes the torch to Kate Bishop.
As we learn more about Clint, his past, and his arrows, details about how he can be a full-fledged human superhero are coming to light. It all comes down to the kinds of arrows Hawkeye has and uses. So here’s a breakdown of all the arrows we’ve seen him use so far, and some of the arrows from the comic books we’d love to see in Hawkeye.
Explosive Tip Arrow
The best-known of Hawkeye’s trick arrows, the Explosive Tip arrow, explodes upon impact. Because its effects make for great action-packed cinema, Hawkeye has used it in every MCU movie he’s in. Plus, we see Kate Bishop take advantage of this arrow in the trailer for Hawkeye.
Tennis Ball Arrow
There’s no official name for this one, but Kate fires this arrow in the Hawkeye trailer toward the clock tower. The tennis ball balances the weight of the arrow as the back latches onto a rope... and it then explodes. (Marvel loves explosions.)
Grappling Hook Arrow
Another popular MCU arrow, the grappling arrow is Hawkeye’s claim to superherodom. Like Spider-Man, Hawkeye can latch onto any building or ledge and soar through the air using the grappling hook. We can definitely expect to see Clint make use of this one in Hawkeye.
Suction Tip Arrow
In the Hawkeye trailer, Kate uses this one to take down the Tracksuit Draculas in a car chase. This arrow can suction onto any surface, so it’s pretty useful in the event of a chase.
Burst Shot Arrow
Hawkeye uses this arrow in Avengers to take down a group of Chitauri soldiers. Basically, once it hits its target, it releases secondary projectiles, so it’s very useful for taking down an army.
Hacker Arrow
This arrow does not have a comic book counterpart, but it’s extremely useful. When Hawkeye aims it at any sort of data-driven device, it can hack the device and either steal its contents or give it a virus. He uses it when under Loki’s control in Avengers to take down the Helicarrier, and uses it again in What If…? to download Zola’s A.I, which Black Widow then shoots into Ultron.
Acid Tip Arrow
Some of Hawkeye’s arrows aren’t just for fighting. The Acid Arrow emits an acid that infiltrates any metal. It’s great for escapes and can be seen in both Avengers, as well as in Hawkeye. Kate uses it in addition to the Suction Tip Arrow to take down the Tracksuit Draculas.
Thermal Incendiary Arrow
Hawkeye uses this arrow to take down a Chitauri Chariot in Avengers. It can make its way through any metal, creating a heat reaction before exploding, so it’s another great one for visual excitement.
Electro-Arrow
This arrow is first seen in Avengers: Age of Ultron. When Wanda Maximoff is still an enemy, Hawkeye shoots the Electro-Arrow at her brain to debilitate her and her powers.
Trap Arrow
The Trap Arrow operates slightly differently from the rest of the arrows in Hawkeye’s arsenal. Hawkeye shoots two of these, creating an electric field between them that will trap and electrocute any being who tries to walk between them. He uses this to trap Vision when rescuing Wanda in Captain America: Civil War.
Scatter Arrow
Hawkeye uses this arrow during Captain America: Civil War when Ant-Man rides the arrow to get to Iron Man. The arrow separates into many smaller fragmented arrows to distract its target.
Flare Arrow
When Hawkeye gets trapped behind the New Avengers Facility, he uses the flare arrow to send up a signal, as well as to see his surroundings.
Net Arrow
We may finally get to see this arrow in live action in Hawkeye, but in What If…?, Hawkeye uses the net arrow to subdue the Ultron Sentries. It basically casts a net onto the target and holds the target in place.
Force Field Arrow
Hawkeye also uses this arrow in What If…? to protect himself and Natasha from the Ultron sentries when they’re discovered. It works for a bit, but is more of a defensive arrow than an offensive one.
Smoke Bomb Arrow
Hawkeye has yet to use the Smoke Bomb Arrow in the MCU, but that doesn’t mean we won’t ever see it. This arrow releases smoke upon impact, blinding its target two seconds later. We can imagine that cinematically, the Smoke Bomb Arrow could create some intense footage.
Boomerang Arrow
In the comic books, Clint uses this arrow plenty, but we haven’t seen it much in the MCU. It is basically just an arrow that returns to its owner, and while that doesn’t sound as interesting as some other arrows, seeing it whiz back and forth on the screen could be very exciting.
The first two episodes of Hawkeye drop on Nov. 24 on Disney Plus.