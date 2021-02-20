It Seems Like [SPOILER] Has a "Dark Hold" on Wanda in 'WandaVision'By Jamie Lerner
Spoiler Alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 7 of WandaVision.
Now that we know who the true villain of WandaVision is, the possible introduction of the Darkhold is essential to understanding what’s really going on. In Episode 7 of WandaVision, Wanda learns that her friendly neighbor, Agnes, is actually the witch, Agatha Harkness, who Wanda has a history with in the comic books. In Agatha’s basement lies a book, which could be the Darkhold.
So, what is the Darkhold? Well, the Darkhold has appeared all across the Marvel universe, in the comics, in shows like Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and Marvel’s Runaways, and the Darkhold has even appeared in the MCU films like Doctor Strange. While it’s not confirmed that the glowing book in Agatha’s basement is the Darkhold, it’s very likely that it is.
If we understand what the Darkhold is, it could help us understand what’s going on in ‘WandaVision.’
Now that some questions are answered with the reveal of Agatha Harkness, as with any Marvel reveal, answers always breed more questions. Like how did Agatha really take over and take advantage of Wanda? And how can she get out of this? In the comics, the Darkhold, which is also called, “The Shiatra Book of the Damned” or “The Book of Sins,” was created by the Elder God Chthon as an evil spellbook.
The Darkhold is made of dark matter, which comes from the “Dark Dimension,” and can facilitate hopping between multiverses. The Darkhold even led the team in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. to an alternate universe in which Hydra, the evil Nazi-driven secret scientists, was in power. The Darkhold does exactly what one might think — it catches hold of its readers using dark magic, so it’s possible that Agatha could have used the Darkhold to harness Wanda’s powers.
It makes sense that what we saw in Agatha’s basement is the Darkhold.
Many fans on Reddit threads are convinced that the glowing book in Agatha’s basement must be the Darkhold. Since WandaVision is canon, and the series will be leading into the next phase of the MCU, not only does it make sense based on what is currently happening in WandaVision but also on what will happen in the greater MCU.
We already know that the Darkhold has been mentioned in Doctor Strange, and one of the upcoming films in the next MCU phase is Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which will star Wanda alongside Doctor Strange. Since the “Dark Dimension” played a major role in the Doctor Strange saga already, it's fitting to introduce it to Wanda through the Darkhold.
Some think that the book in Agatha’s basement might not be the Darkhold.
If Agatha’s book in WandaVision isn’t the Darkhold, then what could it be? Well, one theory is that the book is the Necronomicon, which borrows from the Darkhold, so it’s still all tied together. The Necronomicon uses the Darkhold as a source, and is another book of dark magic, just slightly less powerful. In the comics, Agatha actually suggests that Wanda use the Necronomicon to solve a demon problem, which wouldn’t be the first time dark magic is used to solve dark magic problems.
In the Darkhold’s other appearances, it is used to banish a powerful witch, Morgan le Fay, it was burnt at the stake with a heretical monk, and it was desired by Dracula. Since it was created by Chthon, the Marvel version of H.P. Lovecraft’s cult leader Cthulhu, there's another tie to Wanda, who once fell under Chthon’s spell in the comics. We’ll just have to wait and see if the Darkhold still has the same “dark hold” over Wanda as it did in the comics.
