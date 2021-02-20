It Seems Like [SPOILER] Has a "Dark Hold" on Wanda in 'WandaVision'

If Agatha’s book in WandaVision isn’t the Darkhold, then what could it be? Well, one theory is that the book is the Necronomicon, which borrows from the Darkhold, so it’s still all tied together. The Necronomicon uses the Darkhold as a source, and is another book of dark magic, just slightly less powerful. In the comics, Agatha actually suggests that Wanda use the Necronomicon to solve a demon problem, which wouldn’t be the first time dark magic is used to solve dark magic problems.

In the Darkhold’s other appearances, it is used to banish a powerful witch, Morgan le Fay, it was burnt at the stake with a heretical monk, and it was desired by Dracula. Since it was created by Chthon, the Marvel version of H.P. Lovecraft’s cult leader Cthulhu, there's another tie to Wanda, who once fell under Chthon’s spell in the comics. We’ll just have to wait and see if the Darkhold still has the same “dark hold” over Wanda as it did in the comics.

