This Potential New 'WandaVision' Character Might Be Exactly What the MCU Needs (SPOILERS)

Adam Brashear first appeared in the Marvel comics in 2008’s Adam: Legend of the Blue Marvel #1 by Kevin Grevioux, so he’s only been around for about a decade. However, Adam’s past, his superpowers, and his connections are what would make him a unique addition to WandaVision and the wider MCU. In the comics, Adam is a Korean War vet, a member of the Marine Corps, and has connections with Anti-Man and of course, Monica Rambeau.

When he and Monica started dating in the comics, they experimented with their powers and with immortality. Not only that, but Adam, Monica, Carol Danvers, Black Panther, and America Chavez formed a superhero team called the Ultimates, which would be super exciting to see play out opposite the Avengers. Adam Brashear is also a Black superhero, and without T’Challa’s return, there's been speculation that Adam could play a role in the rest of the Black Panther films as well.

Does this mean we could see a romance brewing between Monica and Adam on WandaVision? At least with the trouble in Wanda and Vision’s paradise, we could all use a little more loving.

New episodes of WandaVision are released every Friday on Disney+.