'WandaVision' Isn't Based on the Comics but Follows Some Key Storylines

'WandaVision' Isn't Based on the Comics but Follows Some Key StorylinesBy Kori Williams
Updated
Marvel Studios' WandaVision is the latest installment in the MCU, just packaged in a different format. The series, exclusive to Disney+, follows Avengers lovebirds Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they realize their whole life together is a lie. These two are living their best lives in an old-school 1950s setup when they uncover they basically live in a simulation.
Although the Marvel movies and shows do pay some homage to their comic predecessors, they aren't based entirely on them and do take on lives of their own that distinguish them. WandaVision is no exception.
What Marvel Comic is 'WandaVision' based on?
It turns out that WandaVision doesn't follow one particular comic in the Marvel series. Actually, it's the conglomeration of a few different comics' storylines. According to Time, Vision and Wanda do develop a serious relationship in the comics and there are a few spinoffs for the couple which gives us all the plot points this show entails.
In a spinoff comic from The Avengers called Vision and the Scarlet Witch, the two get married and have twin boys named Thomas and William. In a 1989 storyline, Vision is destroyed for being a "threat" to the world after he's married with children. Inventor and scientist Hank Pym puts him back together, but Vision had lost his connection to his family and Wanda doesn't handle that well.
In another storyline, Wanda uses her powers to shape reality to fit her will after she accidentally kills some Avengers including Vision. And yet in another, Wanda and Vision don't end up together, but Vision literally creates a family for himself. He makes an android wife, two kids, and everyone moves to D.C. to live happily ever after.
In each of these, Wanda and Vision try their best (or at least best in their own ways) to fit into this idyllic, stereotypical lifestyle of a man (android?) and woman in America. But each time, it doesn't work out and something goes horribly wrong.
This could have to do with the fact that neither of them is idyllic or stereotypical themselves. Vision was an android created by Tony Stark and Wanda is a mutant. Anyone who has kept up with the X-Men movies knows that mutants are treated as second-class citizens.
How do Vision and Wanda get together in the Marvel movies?
Just in case you haven't watched the movies yet, there are spoilers ahead. In the Avengers movie Age of Ultron, HYDRA is using the Mind Stone to experiment on people in the hopes of creating a super-powerful army. Their plan is almost a failure because every one of the test subjects dies beside Wanda and her brother, Pietro.
Eventually, The Avengers get their hands on the Mind Stone. Tony Stark and Bruce "The Hulk" Banner decide to create Ultron, an AI whose mission is to defend the earth. But of course, this goes horribly wrong and Ultron decides the earth needs defending from humans and wants to kill us all. To clean up his mess, Tony then creates Vision with the Mind Stone to fight Ultron.
Then, in Captain America: Civil War, Wanda is under house arrest at the Avengers' compound after accidentally killing innocent people while saving the Captain. It's there that she meets Vision and their romance begins to blossom.