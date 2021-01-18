'WandaVision' Isn't Based on the Comics but Follows Some Key Storylines

Marvel Studios' WandaVision is the latest installment in the MCU, just packaged in a different format. The series, exclusive to Disney+, follows Avengers lovebirds Wanda Maximoff and Vision as they realize their whole life together is a lie. These two are living their best lives in an old-school 1950s setup when they uncover they basically live in a simulation.

Although the Marvel movies and shows do pay some homage to their comic predecessors, they aren't based entirely on them and do take on lives of their own that distinguish them. WandaVision is no exception.

What Marvel Comic is 'WandaVision' based on?

It turns out that WandaVision doesn't follow one particular comic in the Marvel series. Actually, it's the conglomeration of a few different comics' storylines. According to Time, Vision and Wanda do develop a serious relationship in the comics and there are a few spinoffs for the couple which gives us all the plot points this show entails.

Source: Marvel Studios/Disney

In a spinoff comic from The Avengers called Vision and the Scarlet Witch, the two get married and have twin boys named Thomas and William. In a 1989 storyline, Vision is destroyed for being a "threat" to the world after he's married with children. Inventor and scientist Hank Pym puts him back together, but Vision had lost his connection to his family and Wanda doesn't handle that well.

In another storyline, Wanda uses her powers to shape reality to fit her will after she accidentally kills some Avengers including Vision. And yet in another, Wanda and Vision don't end up together, but Vision literally creates a family for himself. He makes an android wife, two kids, and everyone moves to D.C. to live happily ever after.

In each of these, Wanda and Vision try their best (or at least best in their own ways) to fit into this idyllic, stereotypical lifestyle of a man (android?) and woman in America. But each time, it doesn't work out and something goes horribly wrong.

This could have to do with the fact that neither of them is idyllic or stereotypical themselves. Vision was an android created by Tony Stark and Wanda is a mutant. Anyone who has kept up with the X-Men movies knows that mutants are treated as second-class citizens.

