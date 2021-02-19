The Post-Credits Scene in Episode 7 of 'WandaVision' Sets up the Show's Endgame

Each episode of WandaVision teases out more information about what's really going on in the town of Westview, and the latest episode was no exception. The new episode recontextualizes everything we've already seen on the show, and also uses a tactic that should be very familiar to MCU viewers: it includes a scene in the middle of the episode's credits.

Wanda discovers Agatha's basement lair, and Agatha's eyes glow purple and turn Wanda's a similar shade, suggesting that Agatha has effectively taken control of Wanda. Then, the episode flashes back to show us what the rest of the series has looked like from her perspective. The show has previously suggested that everything happening in Westview was Wanda's doing, but now, we discover that it's actually Agatha's.

Although the first six episodes of WandaVision didn't have any post-credit scenes, the seventh episode breaks with that trend as the show pushes toward its final episodes. In the episode, we uncover the truth about who is behind the magic in Westview. Kathryn Hahn, who has been playing Agnes on the show thus far, is revealed to be Agatha Harkness, a witch with supernatural abilities.

What does Episode 7's post-credit scene mean?

After we see how Agatha brought Pietro to Westview and caused many of the problems that Wanda and Vision have experienced over the show's run, the episode ends. After a few minutes of credits, though, we get another scene featuring Monica Rambeau. Monica and Wanda had a lengthy conversation before Wanda was pulled away by Agatha.

Article continues below advertisement

When Monica doesn't see anyone in the front of the house, she heads to the back, where she sees a cellar door. When she goes to open it, she discovers that purple roots are growing out of the basement. These roots were also visible earlier in the episode when Wanda first entered Agatha's lair. After she sees the roots, Monica's eyes immediately start to glow purple, suggesting that she has also been possessed by Agatha.

Source: YouTube

Article continues below advertisement

At that moment, Monica is startled by Pietro, who didn't appear at any other point in the episode. “Snooper's gonna snoop," he says. Monica then turns to the camera, revealing her purple eyes, and the scene ends. Now that both Monica and Wanda are under Agatha's control, Vision and Darcy may be their only hope.

The show's first post-credit scene sets up where the show is likely to head in its final episodes, with Wanda and Vision battling against Agatha, who seems to be the show's actual villain. There was widespread speculation that Kathryn had a bigger role to play in the show's endgame, and now, the show has finally revealed exactly what that role is going to be.