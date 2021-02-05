'WandaVision' Has Been a Huge Success for Disney, But Is It Getting a Season 2?

Up until quite recently, the Marvel cinematic universe was contained largely to the big screen. WandaVision represents one of the brand's first forays into TV, and it's one that seems to be going quite well. The series got solid reviews, and Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating each new bit of information that the show reveals. As the season continues to develop, though, some have questions about WandaVision's future.

Will there be a 'WandaVision' Season 2?

Like the rest of Marvel's new TV offerings, WandaVision was announced as a project for just one season. That doesn't mean that there isn't the possibility for more, but it does suggest that the first season will tell a fairly closed-off story. The show has not yet been renewed for a second season, although it's possible that Disney will be hungry for more if the show performs well.

Article continues below advertisement

When Elizabeth Olsen was asked about the possibility of doing a second season during an interview with Elle, she didn't shut the door on it definitively. “The reason it’s a sitcom shows itself later in the show," she explained. "When Kevin [Feige] told me, it didn't feel so bizarre. It felt like a great way to start our story.”

It's possible that Elizabeth is just referring to the unfolding of Season 1's story, but it's possible that she may also be referring to future seasons. If the show does get a second season, it will likely look quite different from the show that fans have seen thus far.