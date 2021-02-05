'WandaVision' Has Been a Huge Success for Disney, But Is It Getting a Season 2?By Joseph Allen
Feb. 5 2021, Published 12:17 p.m. ET
Up until quite recently, the Marvel cinematic universe was contained largely to the big screen. WandaVision represents one of the brand's first forays into TV, and it's one that seems to be going quite well. The series got solid reviews, and Marvel fans are eagerly anticipating each new bit of information that the show reveals. As the season continues to develop, though, some have questions about WandaVision's future.
Will there be a 'WandaVision' Season 2?
Like the rest of Marvel's new TV offerings, WandaVision was announced as a project for just one season. That doesn't mean that there isn't the possibility for more, but it does suggest that the first season will tell a fairly closed-off story. The show has not yet been renewed for a second season, although it's possible that Disney will be hungry for more if the show performs well.
When Elizabeth Olsen was asked about the possibility of doing a second season during an interview with Elle, she didn't shut the door on it definitively. “The reason it’s a sitcom shows itself later in the show," she explained. "When Kevin [Feige] told me, it didn't feel so bizarre. It felt like a great way to start our story.”
It's possible that Elizabeth is just referring to the unfolding of Season 1's story, but it's possible that she may also be referring to future seasons. If the show does get a second season, it will likely look quite different from the show that fans have seen thus far.
What would Season 2 of 'WandaVision' be about?
One of the central conceits of most of WandaVision thus far is that Wanda and Vision are living in a false reality that has been made to look like a sitcom. We're already seeing cracks break through that veneer of reality, and the season is likely to continue forcing reality into the fantasy that the two Avengers are currently living in. Once that happens, it's impossible to say for sure exactly what direction the show will go in.
Elizabeth is already slated to appear in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which is being directed by Sam Raimi, and that could ultimately lead to a second season of the show. Unlike most TV shows, WandaVision's future is not just dependent on what happens on the show. It will also be dictated by what happens in the rest of the MCU in between the first season and any future seasons.
Vision may not be around forever.
Although the show is called WandaVision, Vision isn't actually alive inside of the MCU anymore. He was killed by Thanos in Infinity War, and his death seems to be an irreparable fact inside of this universe. His existence in WandaVision is a mystery in and of itself, and it's likely that he won't be around forever. In fact, it's possible that Wanda has created this sitcom world in order to deal with her grief over losing him.
Vision's death may complicate any plans for future seasons of the show, especially since his name is in the title. Once the fantasy is broken, it's unclear whether the character will play any additional role in the series.