What Happened in Lagos? 'WandaVision' Easter Egg Reveals This About the "Westview Anomaly"

Though WandaVision has left fans a bit confused, the Marvel series has slowly left clues as to why Wanda Maximoff (played by Elizabeth Olsen) and the rest of this small New Jersey town of Westview are trapped in a sitcom.

In Episode 4, it was revealed that Wanda may be the cause of the "Westview anomaly." After Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) attempts to break through to Wanda by mentioning Ultron and her past, Wanda shot her out of the sitcom, which prompted Monica to say, "It's all Wanda." So, is Wanda really the culprit behind this entire anomaly?

In Episode 5, the Disney Plus series dropped another major hint, which included an Easter Egg about Lagos.