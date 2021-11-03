Jeremy Renner Confirms When 'Hawkeye' Takes Place in the MCU Timeline

After an impressive back-to-back-to-back schedule, the MCU took a few months away from Disney Plus to head back to the movie theaters. Now the franchise is back on the streaming service and ready to expand its television universe with Hawkeye .

Jeremy Renner reprises his role as sharp-shooter Clint Barton from the films, and Hailee Steinfield joins the MCU as Clint's 22-year-old protégé, Kate Bishop. The show aims to follow the two working together as Clint trains Kate to assume the mantle of Hawkeye.

While everyone is ready to see Clint in a new and hopefully more comic-accurate form, fans aren't sure about when the show takes place in the MCU timeline. We know it's post-Blip, but what is the exact timeframe?