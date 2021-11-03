Jeremy Renner Confirms When 'Hawkeye' Takes Place in the MCU Timeline

Jeremy Renner Confirms When 'Hawkeye' Takes Place in the MCU TimelineBy Allison DeGrushe
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Marvel's Black Widow.
After an impressive back-to-back-to-back schedule, the MCU took a few months away from Disney Plus to head back to the movie theaters. Now the franchise is back on the streaming service and ready to expand its television universe with Hawkeye.
Jeremy Renner reprises his role as sharp-shooter Clint Barton from the films, and Hailee Steinfield joins the MCU as Clint's 22-year-old protégé, Kate Bishop. The show aims to follow the two working together as Clint trains Kate to assume the mantle of Hawkeye.
While everyone is ready to see Clint in a new and hopefully more comic-accurate form, fans aren't sure about when the show takes place in the MCU timeline. We know it's post-Blip, but what is the exact timeframe?
When is 'Hawkeye' taking place in the MCU timeline?
Like most of the latest MCU content, Hawkeye takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jeremy Renner revealed the show's setting in the timeline.
"It’s current; it takes place pretty much as it’s released," he said. "It’s kind of like a holiday sort of event — if you will."
He continued, "It takes place in New York, over the span of the time that it’s actually being released. Not that it's real-time, or anything, but it does take place over a week in New York over Christmas."
After Avengers: Endgame completed a time jump, the MCU is now set in the year 2023. So, when Jeremy said the miniseries is set in the current time, we're assuming he meant 2023 to keep the events flowing and the timeline accurate.
The Black Widow solo movie also sets up the Hawkeye series. In the post-credits scene, Yelena thinks Clint was responsible for Natasha's death. During this holiday season, we can expect Yelena to drop in on Clint and Kate.
'Hawkeye' strictly follows the comics.
Jeremy Renner also clarified to Jimmy Kimmel that the series takes inspiration and directly references the comics.
“We used the comics a lot as the basis for the look and format of the show,” he confirmed.
Jeremy also proudly announced that Clint's deafness has been implemented in the series. Though Hawkeye's character is hard of hearing, there are several versions of the story of how the character lost his hearing. Hopefully, the series will loosely adapt one of those comic storylines to show how Clint began to lose his hearing post-Endgame.
Will 'Hawkeye' tie into 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?
With Hawkeye set in New York during the holiday season, there's the potential for it to tie into other projects, one of them being the highly anticipated Spider-Man: No Way Home.
We know Hawkeye takes place in the fall/winter in New York; however, we also know that Spider-Man: Far From Home is set eight months after Endgame, which places it in the summer of 2024.
So, Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home might not tie in exactly, but we could see a few familiar faces pop up since it’s the same city after all. (Please don't get your hopes up, though.)
Hawkeye premieres its first two episodes on Wednesday, Nov. 24 on Disney Plus.