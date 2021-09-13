'Hawkeye' Will Finally Include Clint's Deafness as Part of His Character

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is rapidly expanding in the next couple of years as Disney releases new shows set post-Avengers: Endgame on its streaming service, Disney Plus.

What if...? is already underway, but the next live-action series featuring actors from the films will be Hawkeye, which follows our sharp-shooting hero. This is the first standalone feature Hawkeye will have in the MCU, bringing even more characters from his comics into the universe.