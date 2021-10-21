Is Kazi the Clown Responsible for Ruining Clint's Christmas in 'Hawkeye'?

Will Kazi (Fra Fee) be the primary villain in the highly anticipated Marvel series Hawkeye ? Marvel's next original Disney Plus series shines a spotlight on Clint Barton/Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), a new archer on the block. The first two episodes of Hawkeye will premiere on Disney Plus on Nov. 24.

We've already seen the first official Hawkeye trailer, which featured Kate meeting Clint and introduced the central issue of the series. People are trying to kill Hawkeye. But why? A new promo is causing a buzz because Hawkeye's potential villain was spotted in the footage. Who is Kazi, and why could he want to kill Clint Barton?

In the comics, Kazi is a Polish mercenary hired to kill Clint by a mob boss after Clint impedes the mob boss's evil plans. Kazi's most well-known villainous nickname is the Clown. Fra posted his excitement over joining the MCU on his Instagram, complete with images from Kazi's terrifying clown look in the comics.

So we do know that Fra Fee is in fact playing Kazimierz “Kazi” Kazimierczak in Hawkeye. Fra's face was spotted for the first time in the new Hawkeye promo. Is Kazi the one trying to kill Clint and ruin his Christmas plans with his family? Check out the promo below, posted by Twitter user @ theroyalmess .

OK, so it's Kazi who's trying to ruin Clint's Christmas, right?

Well, we're not 100 percent sure yet. The official Hawkeye trailer made it clear that there are people trying to kill Clint, and that's why he's forced away from his family once again. However, it's currently not clear who the primary villain of Hawkeye is.

It would make sense to assume that it's Kazi. If we've learned anything from previous Marvel shows like WandaVision, it's fun to theorize about potential villains, but nothing's a given. (But we think it's safe to say that Mephisto won't show up in Hawkeye.)

