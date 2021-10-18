Here Are All the Marvel Shows on Disney Plus Right Now (and the Ones That Are Coming Out)

Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "The universe is expanding," a WandaVision promo boldly stated back in January 2021. And expand it has. In the fallout of Avengers: Endgame and the conclusion to the Infinity Saga, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has only gotten bigger with the addition of the slew of Marvel shows streaming exclusively on Disney Plus.

Article continues below advertisement

After five years of half the universe's population being erased from existence, the world is in a very different place upon their return. Powers that were once faded into obscurity are now being unleashed, and the very fabric of the universe is being disrupted on multiple fronts.

The worldly and otherwordly implications of the events within these Marvel shows already have substantial effects on the MCU as a whole. Each series, including ones yet to come out, seem to carry as much gravity on this shared universe as movies like Shang-Chi or Eternals or even the Sony crossovers in Spider-Man: No Way Home. At this point, it's safe to say that being caught up on these shows is tantamount to being caught up on the whole MCU.

Here are all the Marvel shows streaming on Disney Plus, both present and future.

WandaVision Source: Marvel The magical Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and her robot husband, Vision (Paul Bettany), move into a brand new town and try to make it through wacky antics and nosy neighbors while trying to keep their abilities a secret in this series that also functions as a tribute to generations of sitcoms. But each sitcom facade is actually a front for deep-seated trauma, as Wanda tries to bury her grief from the events of Infinity War and Endgame by converting an unsuspecting neighborhood into her perfect sitcom life where nothing bad ever happens. Article continues below advertisement

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Source: Marvel Earth is in disarray after the reappearance of people lost in the Blip. As the political struggle over the rights of those who vanished and those who remained threatens to boil over into all-out war, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) form an unlikely duo in order to keep the peace. Meanwhile, Sam struggles to accept the heavy burden of being the one to inherit Captain America's shield and mantle. Article continues below advertisement

Loki Source: Marvel After a Loki (Tom Hiddleston) from an alternate timeline uses the Space Stone to escape the Avengers, he is arrested by the Time Variance Authority for altering the sequence of events from the MCU and disrupting the Sacred Timeline. But before he is erased, he is recruited by a TVA agent (Owen Wilson) to hunt down another Variant wreaking havoc in other timelines. Article continues below advertisement

Marvel's What If...? Source: Marvel This animated anthology series depicts the many alternate timelines and events of the MCU, each of which is overseen by a cosmic being known as The Watcher (Jeffrey Wright). What if Peggy Carter took the super-soldier serum? What if Killmonger met Iron Man? What if everyone became zombies? The Watcher acts as your guide through these various new realities. Article continues below advertisement

Hawkeye Source: Marvel The holidays are underway for the arrow-shooting Avenger, Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner), and his only goal is to get home to his family in time for Christmas. Unfortunately, a figure from Clint's time as an assassin during the Blip appears. Forced to team up with fellow sharpshooter Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), they face a league of fighters in an effort to get Clint home in time for opening presents. Hawkeye will start streaming on Nov. 24. Article continues below advertisement

Ms. Marvel Source: Marvel This upcoming series will follow Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a Muslim Pakistani-American teenager from Jersey City. Her superhero fantasies come true after gaining shape-shifting powers. Ms. Marvel is expected to start streaming in 2022, having been delayed from its 2021 release. Article continues below advertisement

Moon Knight Source: Marvel Moon Knight follows U.S. Marine Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac) with dissociative identity disorder, who becomes the new vessel for an Egyptian moon god. The show will start streaming in 2022 with six episodes. Article continues below advertisement

She-Hulk Source: Marvel This series will follow Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany), a lawyer who specializes in incidents involving superhumans. Like her cousin, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo), she can also become a larger, stronger, greener version of herself. She-Hulk is scheduled to stream in 2022. Article continues below advertisement

Secret Invasion Source: Marvel Former S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) works together with the Skrulls to confront a nefarious sect of the shape-shifting race who have infiltrated Earth society. The show is expected to stream in 2022. Article continues below advertisement