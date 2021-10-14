Spider-Man's Future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe Is, Once Again, in Question

The conversation around Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is always a confusing one. The two major studios, Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures, are in a constant custody battle over the famous webhead, and judging from the first trailer of his upcoming movie, things are going to get even more complicated.

Spider-Man: No Way Home picks up right after Far From Home. The secret identity of Peter Parker (Tom Holland) has been revealed, but he's also been wrongfully accused of murder. His only recourse is asking Sorceror Supreme Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to cast an enormous spell to make everyone forget that he's Spider-Man. But after a case of cold feet causes Peter to disrupt the process, different dimensions begin to converge on each other, putting all of reality at risk.

With the scale that the movie is going for, could this be a send-off for the Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man's time in the MCU?

Is Spider-Man leaving the MCU?

No Way Home will reportedly be Tom Holland's final Spider-Man film before his contract expires. The movie itself will cap off a Spidey trilogy for the MCU. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Tom and the rest of the cast and crew definitely approached filming with an air of finality.

"We were all treating [the film] as the end of a franchise," Tom told EW. He went on to say, "I think if we were lucky enough to dive into these characters again, you'd be seeing a very different version. It would no longer be the Homecoming trilogy."

And the trilogy certainly seems to be going out with a bang. Rumors have been circulating for months about the upcoming film having MCU Peter cross over with the likes of Tobey Macguire and Andrew Garfield as a trio of film Spideys. Given that Alfred Molina appears as Doc Ock in the first trailer, along with the brief appearance of a Green Goblin pumpkin bomb, the crossover with the Sony films has been officially confirmed.

If that weren't enough, the mid-credits ending to Venom: Let There Be Carnage drops Eddie Brock (Tom Hardy) and the Symbiote squarely into the MCU in the middle of Peter Parker's reveal as Spider-Man. For all intents and purposes, this is just as much a Sony film as it is an MCU film, and it would certainly be a bombastic conclusion for the wallcrawler.