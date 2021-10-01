‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ Is a Huge Set-up for a ‘Spider-Man’ Crossover

Now, the post-credits scene in Venom: Let There Be Carnage has fans wondering: Will Eddie Brock be in No Way Home ?

Post-credit scenes are nothing new in movies, but these days, they're most closely associated with superhero flicks. Whether it's Amazon Prime's The Boys which takes a sardonic view that challenges comic book flick tropes, or Disney+ programs like WandaVision and Loki that only further add to the already massive MCU, we're always being teased with more related content.

Will Venom be in 'No Way Home'?

Warning: spoilers for Let There Be Carnage ahead. If you grew up as a Spider-Man fan, then you're probably very well aware that the Symbiote storylines are some of the most beloved adventures associated with the web-slinger. In fact, Venom himself is the protagonist of one of Marvel comics' coolest cosmic storylines in recent history involving Knull, the OG "God" of the symbiotes with his necrosword that is basically anti-matter and kills everything it touches.

But that's another discussion entirely. Venom was easily one of the coolest characters ever conceived in the Marvel universe. Co-created/designed by Todd McFarlane (of Spawn fame), the dual-personality alien creature and Peter Parker's rival anti-hero was an enigma. In the comics, Eddie Brock had a traumatic upbringing and his sense of justice was heavily influenced by the Catholic ideologies his father instilled in him from a very young age, guilt included.

Source: Sony Pictures

While Tom Hardy and director Ruben Fleischer's take on the villain is different from the one portrayed in the comics (which isn't necessarily a bad thing), fans still went to go and see the movie in droves because the character's just so cool. And in Let There be Carnage, folks are treated to a double dose of the symbiote with Cletus Kasady, played by Woody Harrelson in the sequel.

At the end of the movie when the "carnage" has settled, the post-credits scene reveals Eddie taking the symbiote on a vacation. They're hanging out in cheap hotel room watching a soap opera together. Eddie goes on to tell Venom that they shouldn't keep secrets from another any longer, as they're essentially "stuck" with one another for better or worse.

Totally My Prediction/Opinion

No News/Leak

Venom will not be the villian in no way home as to what I think no way home will focus on multiverse sinister six.

But venom can be used for a future spidey vs Venom movie pic.twitter.com/VP36pe3TPH — Spider-Fan (@Spiderfanleaker) September 30, 2021

Venom tells Eddie that there's no way he'd be able to comprehend all of the insane stuff he's experienced in his travels through the galaxy, which prompts the journalist to ask him to show him just one of those wondrous miracles. It's at that moment that the hotel room transmogrifies into a super fancy version of the one they're sitting in, with the TV in the same place.

On the boob tube, they end up watching the same clip that aired at the end of Spider-Man: Far From Home, where J. Jonah Jameson reveals Peter Parker's identity to the entire world. So, yes, Venom and Spider-Man are officially tied together in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and from the looks of things, their relationship is about to get a lot weirder.

