Could the 'Venom 2' Post-Credits Scene Lead to Venom Interacting With Spider-Man? (SPOILERS)

The highly anticipated sequel to 2018's Venom, titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage , is out in U.S. theaters on Oct. 1, 2021. The flick, which stars Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom, has recently generated massive online chatter after spoilers from a fan screening started to trickle onto the internet.

Does Venom 2 have a post-credits scene? And if so, what does the scene mean for the future of Venom films? Here's everything we know so far.

So, does 'Venom 2' have a post-credits scene?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage follows Eddie Brock as he tries to regain his job as a journalist. Eddie ends up interviewing known serial killer Cletus Kasady (Woody Harrelson), who requested him specifically. An altercation between the two of them where Cletus bites Eddie leads to Cletus becoming host to a symbiote of his own: Carnage.

There has been long speculation that Venom, as one of Spider-Man's most notable adversaries, would join the MCU at some point in a collaboration between Sony Pictures and Marvel Entertainment. However, rumor has it this could come to fruition sooner than fans anticipated with the post-credits scene that reportedly leaked online.

Thanks to a Reddit thread written by users who attended a fan screening of the film, one person asked, "Can you describe the credit scene in as much detail as physically possible?" and the original poster was happy to oblige.

User C_StickSpam writes, "Basically, Eddie is bumming it out in a foreign island hotel watching a Spanish telenovela at night. Venom asks Eddie if he would like to see a fraction of a second of what his species has done. The second he does, the room lights up yellow and is transported to another hotel room in a different tropical area, but during the day this time."

The user continues, "JJJ [J. Jonah Jamison, the reporter] is on TV talking about how Peter Parker killed Mysterio, then a still image of Tom Holland's Peter appears and Venom licks the TV saying something '... That guy,' then the guy who's renting the daytime hotel room asks 'who are you' and it ends there."

Director Andy Serkis has discussed who he wants to see Venom team up with — or work against — in future films, and he didn't say Spider-Man right away. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, Andy admitted he knows "everyone is desperate for Venom to meet Spider-Man" but said he'd like to play around with villains potentially lurking in the Ravencroft Institute, where Cletus lived, first.