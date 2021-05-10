Venom's Voice Is Changing in the Upcoming Sequel — and Not for the Reason You'd Think

It’s tough to believe that there wasn’t any sort of editing of Venom’s voice in post-production — it simply doesn’t sound human. Not only was there post-production editing, but according to an Inside the Actor’s Booth interview, voice actor Brad Venable lent his vocal chops to Venom as well.

Brad voiced many characters in many projects but wasn’t credited for his role in Venom, leading many to believe Tom Hardy was the only voice of the symbiote.