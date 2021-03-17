The Octopus in 'Resident Alien' Has a Very Recognizable Voice for Some Fans

SyFy's Resident Alien is what happens when Roswell meets the movie Paul. This show follows an alien who crashes on earth and assumes the human identity of a town doctor, but can only be seen in his true alien form by a kid, who is essentially his moral compass. It also features some recognizable faces , and when an octopus showed up in the March 10, 2021, episode, many fans thought the voice sounded familiar.

Of course, others still took to social media to ask whose voice was behind the octopus. It's one of those friendly-sounding voices that seemed to some viewers like they had heard it somewhere before, but some couldn't quite place it.

If you were one of the many fans who thought you knew the man behind the octopus, it may be because he already has ties to the show — sort of.