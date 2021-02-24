'Spider-Man 3' Could See the Return of Daredevil to the Big Screen

One of the most highly anticipated Marvel movies has everyone buzzing again. Spider-Man Tom Holland's lovable tendency to accidentally spoil his projects has garnered a lot of public attention, especially now that there are rumors of an official title for Spider-Man 3 . Other theories include Daredevil (Charlie Cox) joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), which has fans curious: Is Charlie Cox in Spider-Man 3?

Currently, neither Marvel Studios nor Charlie himself have confirmed the set rumors, which stemmed from comic book podcaster Brandon Davis and was quickly echoed by other sources. If not Spider-Man 3, there has also been speculation about Charlie showing up in the DisneyPlus She-Hulk series , as both Daredevil and She-Hulk spend their days as lawyers.

When pressed about the potential for Charlie to bring his iconic character into the fold, Marvel boss Kevin Feige remained typically tight-lipped, saying to Collider , "I look at anything that's happened before, whether it's our movies, whether it's Marvel entertainment TV series, in particular, obviously the comics, video games, cartoons, all of it is available as inspiration for the future of Marvel. That's the way that comics have worked for many years. So, we'll see."

Spider-Man 3 is currently filming, and it was reported that Charlie Cox as Daredevil was spotted on set . Fans will remember Charlie from his Netflix television shows Daredevil and The Defenders, both of which streamed exclusively on Netflix. Since Netflix's rights to the character expired two years after Daredevil's cancellation, fans have been waiting for Marvel's Defenders to join the MCU as of 2020.

Who else is set to appear in 'Spider-Man 3'?

Spider-Man 3 has yet to reveal more than an inkling of plot details, which led to wild speculation on the internet about who would actually appear in the film. While Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jacob Batalan are set to reprise their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, MJ and Ned, the rest is up in the air.

The most popular and exciting rumor is that of former Marvel Spider-Men returning for a sort of Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse twist. Tobey Maguire, the first Spider-Man, and Andrew Garfield, the second, have yet to confirm or deny their appearance in the film. There is also the matter of the Spider-Man 3 title, which has not yet been released... except as a prank by Tom, Zendaya, and Jacob.

yeah yeah title of sm3 but i want to know WHERE IS CHARLIE COX — giulia wants Nmcu moots (@DOOMSUPREMACIST) February 24, 2021

While the majority of the plot has been speculation, when asked about Spider-Man 3 by ScreenRant, Tom Holland himself revealed that even he doesn't know the full extent of the plot, and had to read the script "in sections." Fans have been theorizing this is a way to include all the cameos the director intends without giving away potential spoiler material.