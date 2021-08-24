The Leaked ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Might’ve Forced Sony’s Hand

The concept of Cap'n Crunch's Oops! All Berries cereal is such a load of baloney. I mean, do they actually think any of us cereal fans believe that there was a convenient accident in the factory that poured only the berry bits into the packaging, and then the Quaker Oats company took that cereal OUT of the box and put it into a new box designed specifically to celebrate that failure?

I promise that this has something to do with whoever leaked the new Spider-Man trailer.