The Leaked ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Might’ve Forced Sony’s Hand

The Leaked ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Trailer Might’ve Forced Sony’s HandBy Mustafa Gatollari
Aug. 24 2021, Updated 9:19 a.m. ET
The concept of Cap'n Crunch's Oops! All Berries cereal is such a load of baloney. I mean, do they actually think any of us cereal fans believe that there was a convenient accident in the factory that poured only the berry bits into the packaging, and then the Quaker Oats company took that cereal OUT of the box and put it into a new box designed specifically to celebrate that failure?
I promise that this has something to do with whoever leaked the new Spider-Man trailer.
What I'm getting at is that any "leak" on the internet is kind of hard to believe, but then again, this is Sony Pictures we're talking about here, which probably wants movie fans to forget the fact the Quantum of Solace James Bond flick was leaked online well before it came out in the states. So the question remains ...
Who leaked the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer?
It's a question that Marvel fans all over the internet have been asking. Many are convinced that the trailer was indeed leaked, due to the nature of the footage. Sure, Tom Holland has a terrible habit of not being able to keep the finer details of upcoming Marvel movies to himself, but it turns out that he had nothing to do with No Way Home getting leaked ... as far as we know.
The video recording of a screen showing off the trailer sent the web into a tizzy, and it didn't take long for Sony to put the official trailer online. To say that Marvel nerds were geeking out would be an understatement. If you haven't seen it in all its full resolution glory yet, you can watch it below.
Are Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin and Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire's Spider-M(e)n in the cast?
The latest batch of Spider-Man movies is probably the best to have ever come out (sorry Tobey Maguire stans). Into the Spider-Verse has one of the biggest surprise hits in the franchise's history, something that seemingly set the groundwork for what No Way Home is: a live-action, multi-verse Spider-Man extravaganza.
It's a great way to introduce Spider-Man villains (and potentially Peter Parkers) from other cinematic universes, and the No Way Home trailer expertly accomplishes this by tossing Dr. Strange into the mix.
Here's the plot breakdown for the movie: Basically, Peter has been outed as Spider-Man, and now, living a normal life is next to impossible. So he gets an idea. Why not reach out to the Sorcerer Supreme himself to try and fix things?
Although he's strongly cautioned against this by Wong, Strange helps Peter out anyway, but it appears there are some hiccups along the way, and a multi-dimensional catastrophe brings Alfred Molina's Dr. Octopus into Peter Parker's (Tom Holland) world.
There's also a familiar cackle that sounds like Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin in the trailer along with a tossed Pumpkin Bomb. So does this mean that there are other Spider-Man identities who will show up to help Peter combat these villains? Are we going to get Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in the mix? Or will there be another web shooter? Spider-Gwen?
What's the release date for 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'?
Whatever Sony/Marvel's got planned, Tom promises fans that they are "not ready" for what's about to go down on-screen on Dec. 17, 2021, when the movie finally drops.
Comedian JB Smoove pretty much confirmed Tobey Maguire and Jamie Foxx are in 'Spiderman No Way Home.'
Jamie Foxx famously played Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 opposite Andrew Garfield, and if JB Smoove isn't just trolling everyone then yes, it looks like production's going all out to give fans all the cinema Spider-Men that they can handle.
Here's hoping that Jake Johnson's Peter B. Parker and Shameik Moore's Miles Morales from Into the Spider-Verse make it into the film somehow, too.