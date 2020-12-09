'Spider-Man 3' Is Rumored to Include All Three Spider-Men

After Tom Holland and the rest of the Spider-Man cast fast-tracked the most recent Marvel installment, Spider-Man: Far From Home, which became one of the highest-grossing Spider-Man films in history, fans have high expectations for what could be next.

There has been a series of rumors circulating about who may or may not be returning to the upcoming film, which is currently set to premiere in December 2021, but the most recent gossip includes some familiar faces from previous Spider-Man iterations.