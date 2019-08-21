Wait, Is Tom Holland Still Playing Spider-Man After the Sony and MCU Split?

Did Sony Pictures just snap away Spider-Man from the Marvel Cinematic Universe? We may have to say goodbye to our favorite web-slinging Avenger after a deal between Disney and Sony fell through. The Mickey Mouse conglomerate obtained the movie rights to the comic book character in 2015, which made it possible for the high school superhero to be introduced in Captain America: Civil War and team up with fellow Avengers in additional MCU films.

Before the joint partnership, the character of Spider-Man was owned by Sony and portrayed by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Deadline broke the news on Tuesday, August 20, that the two companies were unable to reach a co-financing agreement. So, what does this mean for our beloved Peter Parker? Is Tom Holland still playing Spider-Man?

Source: Disney

Tom Holland is still playing Spider-Man… right?! First, we lose Tony Stark (spoiler alert!) and now our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man may not be swinging around the MCU in the future. Though it has been reported that Tom is currently contracted for two more Spider-Man standalone films, the split between the two companies may alter the storyline of the masked superhero. So, what does this mean for Tom’s Spider-Man?

Well, Peter’s storyline in Far From Home followed the aftermath of the five-year time jump post-Thanos' snap. And, who can forget that insane end-credit twist involving Nick Fury and Maria Hill? You know, when the two were revealed to be “good” Skrulls (aliens introduced in Captain Marvel) in disguise.

Fandango editor Erik Davis tweeted, “So, can Peter even reference Tony Stark in the next movie? Can they still set it five years post-snap? Can they follow through on that end-credits scene? You have Holland, but what else?”

Source: Disney

Jeremy Renner, who plays Hawkeye in the MCU reacted to the news on Twitter, writing, “Hey @sonypictures, we want Spider-Man back to @therealstanlee and @marvel please, thank you #congrats #spidermanrocks #please.” Marvel fans, assemble! Twitter reacts to the Sony and Disney split.

Jeremy Conrad, founder and editor-in-chief of MCU Cosmic, recently tweeted: “Imagine how Tom Holland feels. He was cast to be the Spider-Man in the MCU, specifically so his character could be in the Avengers. Now he’s being told he can’t play in that playground anymore and has to be stuck with Sony’s leftovers. #SaveSpidey.”

Following the news, fans were quick to voice their concerns about the future of the franchise. One fan tweeted, “Guys, you left on a cliffhanger, also Tom Holland is the best Spider-Man we’ve ever had and this just make me sad, please keep him in the MCU #SaveSpidey.”

Source: Disney