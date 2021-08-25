Which Villains Are in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'? Rumors, Theories, and Guesses

Which Villains Are in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'? Rumors, Theories, and GuessesBy Anna Garrison
Aug. 25 2021, Updated 1:45 p.m. ET
The highly anticipated Marvel film Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland has fans even more excited now that the first teaser trailer has been released. Many questions surrounding the movie have yet to be answered, including who the main villain of the story is — although it appears that there's more than one. Fans were elated to hear rumors about previous Spider-Man actors returning, but which villains are coming back for the movie?
Read on for all the villains who have been confirmed for No Way Home and those who are rumored to make appearances.
Doc Ock played by Alfred Molina.
Alfred Molina confirmed his participation in the film during an interview with Variety that shocked many fans, because in his own words, "When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret. But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!"
Doc Ock is also visible at the end of the teaser trailer digitally de-aged, despite dying at the end of 2004's Spider-Man 2 from the original Tobey Maguire trilogy.
The Green Goblin played by Willem Dafoe.
In more recent all-but-confirmed villain news, it was hinted Willem would reprise his role as Norman Osborn/The Green Goblin after Green Goblin's "pumpkin bombs" appeared in the teaser trailer. Willem lasted played the Green Goblin in the first Spider-Man (2002). Like several of his peers, Willem has not spoken about his role in the film, and his appearance was essentially "confirmed" only from the teaser trailer.
Electro played by Jamie Foxx.
Jamie had initially revealed his return to the role in a since-deleted Instagram post, much to the delight of fans. The Hollywood Reporter exclusively confirmed his casting the day before, to which Marvel had no comment. In the post, Jamie — who played Electro in the second of Andrew Garfield's two Spidey films, back in 2014 — wrote, "Super excited to be part of the new Marvel Spider-Man new installment. And I won’t be blue in this one!! But a thousand percent bad--!!!"
The Lizard played by Rhys Ifans.
Rhys Ifans' turn as the creepy Lizard has been rumored after fans seemingly heard him roar in the teaser trailer. Rhys has not confirmed or denied rumors of his return, and the studio has kept quiet about the majority of cast members in the film. The Lizard was the main villain in Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spider-Man (2012).
Sandman played by Thomas Haden Church.
Regarding another unconfirmed character to appear in the film, fans thought they spotted a reference to Thomas Haden Church's Sandman in a blink-and-you'll-miss-it shot in the teaser trailer alongside Jamie Foxx's Electro. Sandman is another carryover from Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man trilogy, and it would be great to see him again.
Fans have also been wondering about the possibility that Tom Hardy's Venom would appear in the film to complete the Sinister Six lineup. Currently, there are five rumored villains, leaving one slot available to round out the group. Venom is owned exclusively by Sony and potentially not involved in the deal Marvel and Sony have created, so whether or not he will appear in the film is yet to be seen.
Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on Dec. 17, 2021.