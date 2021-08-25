Which Villains Are in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'? Rumors, Theories, and Guesses

Alfred Molina confirmed his participation in the film during an interview with Variety that shocked many fans, because in his own words, "When we were shooting it, we were all under orders not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be some great big secret. But, you know, it’s all over the internet. I actually described myself as the worst kept secret in Hollywood!"

Doc Ock is also visible at the end of the teaser trailer digitally de-aged, despite dying at the end of 2004's Spider-Man 2 from the original Tobey Maguire trilogy.