Doc Ock Died in 'Spider-Man 2,' but the Multiverse Has Other Plans for Him in 'No Way Home'

When you involve time travel in a TV show or movie, almost anything is possible. Whereas sometimes, whatever happened, happened, other times, a shift in one thing can create a domino effect. And, judging by the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, that's what happens in the movie.

The trailer features Doctor Octopus, also known as Doc Ock, even though he died in one of the Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movies. Clearly, history is being rewritten in some way.