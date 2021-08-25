Is Tobey Maguire in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'? There Have Been Some Major Clues

Fans of Marvel properties are certainly persistent. After months of demanding trailers and engaging in plot speculation, fans got the first teaser trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home starring Tom Holland on Aug. 23, 2021. The official trailer followed a leak that effectively forced Sony and Marvel into revealing the footage but has only sparked more speculation about which characters are in the movie.

Many excited Spider-Man fans have long theorized both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield (the first and second Spider-Men, respectively) would make appearances in the film, but is there any truth to the rumor? Here's what we know about Tobey Maguire being in No Way Home.

Is Tobey Maguire in 'No Way Home'? There are several hints he will be.

There have been many rumors about Tobey's appearance in the MCU, but the first and most obvious is the inclusion of villains from his Spider-Man trilogy in No Way Home. Doc Ock, the Sandman, and the Green Goblin have all been spotted in the new trailer, which fans have already taken as an indication Tobey will be there to greet them.

Another more recent rumor flooding the internet is an allegedly leaked photo from the set featuring both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in their Spider-Man suits. The photo started making its way around Twitter on Aug. 24, 2021, and fans were losing their minds with excitement. While some argued the photo could be photoshopped, others insisted it was the real thing.

Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield as Peter Parker in #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/N8twpt2JGZ — Midias NM (@MIDIASNM) August 23, 2021

However, the most recent piece of evidence that Tobey is reprising his iconic role comes from Illuminerdi, who sat down with actor and comedian JB Smoove to talk about the No Way Home. JB plays Julius Dell, one of Peter's teachers. At the end of the one-minute interview, when asked which Spider-Man he was excited to see Tom Holland share the screen with, JB replies, "Tobey Maguire, man."

When Doc Ock was revealed at the end of the No Way Home trailer and uttered the line "Hello, Peter," many fans thought that despite the cut to Tom Holland, Ock was not speaking to him — but rather he was speaking to Tobey Maguire, who was the Spider-Man that faced off against him last.

Doc Ock is definitely saying this to Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man. #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/JFz8GffKjz — Batwayne2021 (@Batwayne2021) August 24, 2021

There is a fifth fan theory that has started to make the rounds since the trailer's release. The theory believes that Tom Holland is playing the part of previous Spider-Men based on the way he's dressed. One fan points out that Tom's suit in the final scene of the teaser matches a suit worn by Tobey at the end of Spider-Man 3, and a black super-suit he wears also matches Spider-Man 3.

Ayo what if Tom Holland is playing all there parts as Tobey and andrew Garfield ....omg I'm gonna be soo sad #AndrewGarfield #SpiderManNoWayHome #Spiderverse #TobeyMaguire #TomHolland pic.twitter.com/0CndPp2kue — Yukimaru (@Yukimar42603945) August 24, 2021