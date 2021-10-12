Is Marvel Releasing a Monica Rambeau Spinoff or Are We Dreaming?

Is a Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) spinoff series actually in development or is it just a rumor? Like all other Marvel content, the show would be a Disney Plus series. Are the rumors true? What was Monica's Marvel Comics history? And what would the spinoff be about, if it is happening? Let's investigate.

For those unfamiliar with Monica Rambeau's character, here's a quick explainer of how she was introduced in the MCU. After returning from Thanos's five-year snap, S.W.O.R.D captain Monica Rambeau is horrified to learn that her mother, Maria Rambeau (Lashana Lynch) has died from cancer. Almost to distract herself, Monica takes an order from acting S.W.O.R.D. director Tyler Hayward (Josh Stamberg) to investigate the mystery of what is happening in Westview, N.J.

Hopefully, @DanielRPK is right about a Monica Rambeau spinoff series, but it's definitely not yet been confirmed by Marvel Studios. If the spinoff series does end up happening, what could it be about? Monica Rambeau has an extensive Marvel Comics history, so there's definitely plenty of material to draw from.

Well, there's no official confirmation from Marvel Studios yet. However, noted Marvel leaker @ DanielRPK apparently said via his Patreon that a Monica Rambeau series is in the works for Disney Plus. Marvel fans responded to this unverified development on Twitter.

Who is Monica Rambeau? We explain her interesting Marvel Comics history.

Monica Rambeau was actually the first female Captain Marvel AND the first Black Captain Marvel in the Marvel Comics, before Carol Danvers ever came on the scene. Monica made her first Marvel Comics appearance as Captain Marvel in The Amazing Spider-Man Annual #16 in 1982. In the issue, Monica isn't a S.W.O.R.D. agent like she is in WandaVision, but she still demonstrated a willingness to dive into matters that others would consider dangerous.

In her 1982 original origin story, Monica works for the New Orleans Harbor Patrol. Frustrated by being overlooked for a promotion to a captain rank by her boss, Monica ends up going off on an unsanctioned mission involving the creation of a dangerous weapon that has the capability to draw energy and power from other dimensions. The evil mastermind behind the project is about to demonstrate to a captive Monica how the weapon can destroy cities, but Monica stops him and destroys the weapon.

For those unable to purchase a copy of Monica's origin story comic book issue, there's a full-length synopsis on the Marvel Database.

Monica ends up absorbing the energy from the weapon and that's how the first Black female Captain Marvel is born. She assumes different superhero names over her Marvel Comics history, including Spectrum and Photon (due to her ability to change into any form of energy on the electromagnetic spectrum), per a report from Nerdist on the scope of Monica's powers.

When Monica gets her powers in WandaVision, her eyes glow different colors depending on what she's around. She's also able to see WestView on the electromagnetic spectrum in a way the normal human eye can't visualize. In the WandaVision series finale, Monica is also able to absorb bullets that Agent Hayward aims at Wanda Maximoff's twin boys.

Teyonah Parris did a fantastic job of bringing adult Monica Rambeau to life in WandaVision. We do know for sure that she'll be returning as Monica in the Captain Marvel 2 sequel, The Marvels. We think a Monica Rambeau spinoff, if confirmed, should either be a fun series where Monica, agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park), and Dr. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) reunite to solve mysteries. Another option for the spinoff plot could be to follow Monica after whatever journey she takes in The Marvels.