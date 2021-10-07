WandaVision's' Breakout Baddie Agatha Harkness Is Getting a Disney Plus Spin-off Series

Westview's other resident witch, Agatha Harkness , is reportedly getting her own WandaVision Disney Plus spin-off series. Apparently, the untitled Agatha Harkness spin-off will be a dark comedy, and that WandaVision's head writer Jac Schaeffer will executive produce and serve once again as head writer for the series.

Kathryn Hahn was nominated for an Emmy award for playing the dual role of Wanda Maximoff's nosy neighbor Agnes and Agatha Harkness in WandaVision. Not only that, but Agatha's villain song in WandaVision Episode 7, "Agatha All Along," was a certified viral bop, inspiring countless remixes and parodies.

"You will see Kathryn Hahn in Knives Out 2 next, then maybe an assortment of other things. But within the MCU, it can’t come soon enough. Let’s put it that way," Feige said in the Rotten Tomatoes interview. He has yet to comment or confirm the Agatha Harkness spin-off series.

It's too soon to tell when the Agatha Harkness spin-off series will premiere on Disney Plus. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige did tell Rotten Tomatoes in an interview before news of the Agatha spin-off broke that fans would see Agatha again but was vague on specifics.

Although the coven attempted to execute Agatha, she ended up draining the whole coven dry of all of their magic. "It's kind of what I do," Agatha tells Wanda later on, referring to her ability to steal magic from other witches. Presumably, the Agatha Harkness series could tell even more of Agatha's backstory after she escaped Salem. How did she get her magic-draining ability in the first place? We're guessing she learned how to do that from the Darkhold , but it'd be interesting to explore how.

Agatha has a long history in the Marvel comics, where she played a huge role as Wanda Maximoff's magical mentor figure. WandaVision did delve a bit into Agatha's backstory, revealing that Agatha was centuries-old and was previously part of a witch's coven in 16th-century Salem. Her own coven and mother turned against Agatha after they accused her of using dark, dangerous magic.

What led Agatha to Westview? Does she escape Wanda's spell?

Another interesting plot to potentially explore would be to examine what exactly led Agatha to Wanda's Westview fantasy. Agatha does tell Wanda during WandaVision that she sensed Wanda's power and that's what drew her to Westview. Agatha was also the culprit behind the WandaVision commercials and the first character to call Wanda the Scarlet Witch in the MCU.

What made Agatha so determined to steal Wanda's chaos magic in the first place, and how had she not sensed Wanda before? It's evident that Agatha is extremely powerful in her own right, and proved to be a worthy witchy foe to Wanda. The difference between Wanda and Agatha is that while Wanda was relying on sheer instincts for her powers, Agatha clearly had studied witchcraft for centuries.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney Plus

Ironically, Agatha ended up creating her worst enemy in Wanda, who trapped her in the Agnes role in Westview. We'd think it would be interesting to see how Agatha ends up breaking free of Wanda's spell. Because let's face it, there's no way a witch like Agatha will allow herself to stay cooped up in Westview for long.