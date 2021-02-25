Who Does Agatha Harkness Work for in 'WandaVision'? Marvel's Villain Revealed!

Fans of Marvel's WandaVision have been attempting to piece together who is the mastermind behind the sitcom town of Westview. While many fingers pointed to the Scarlet Witch as the sole puppeteer, Episode 7 of the Disney+ series finally revealed that Wanda's neighbor Agnes is actually the person pulling the strings.

The bombshell realization came at the conclusion of the episode, which revealed that Agnes' real name is Agatha Harkness and she is also a witch who has been manipulating the events happening in Westview, including killing Sparky the dog. So, just who is Agatha? Does the comic book character work for another villain in the Marvel Universe?

Who does Agatha Harkness work for in 'WandaVision'?

At the conclusion of Episode 7, Wanda cannot find her twin boys and goes searching for them. Agatha tells Wanda that they're probably playing in her basement, which we soon learn is the witch's lair. The episode ends with Agatha revealing her true identity and the part she played in Westview. So, who is Agatha?

In the comics, Agatha is a powerful witch who was burned at the stake during the Salem Witch trials and later came back to life. Agatha becomes a mentor to the Scarlet Witch and helps her master her powers. In the final moments of the episode, fans watched Agatha put a trance on Wanda. Comic book fans know that Agatha erases Wanda's memory of her kids, after the Scarlet Witch finds out from her mentor that her children were created from pieces of Mephisto's soul and that he reabsorbed them. Ultimately, Wanda discovers this and kills Agatha.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Disney+

While we're unsure if Agatha will be the sole villain of WandaVision, some fans have predicted that the powerful witch actually works for the Marvel villain Mephisto.