Ultron Makes a Huge Comeback in 'What If...?', but His Voice Sounds Slightly Different

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of What If...?

Another week down, one more week to go in Season 1 of What If…? and everything is coming to a climax. Marvel’s animated multiversal saga has ditched its anthology format and switched to a throughline in which Ultron succeeds in annihilating the universe. And from the end of Episode 8, it looks like Ultron’s next task is to annihilate the multiverse, all in the name of “peace.”