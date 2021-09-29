Episode 8 of 'What If...?' Forces the Watcher to Reconcile His Place in the Multiverse

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 8 of What If...?.

In Episode 8 of What If…?, the Watcher finally gets involved and we are not mad about it. While this episode may not be as cute or as charming as some other episodes, it definitely explores what happens when one being gets too powerful in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

What if someone else gains control of all the infinity stones? What if the Watcher is the only being that can save the multiverse?