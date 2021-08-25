The Voice of Black Widow in 'What If...?' Sounds a Little Different — Who Is It?

We are already knee-deep in What If…? and we can’t wait to see what other ways the multiverse will unfold. But for now, one thing’s for sure — Scarlett is not reprising her role as the Black Widow , and instead, actress Lake Bell is taking on the voice of the assassin. Funnily enough, Lake might be most famous for playing a voice actor in In a World....

It’s clear enough why she got the role in both projects — Lake is definitely an accomplished voice actor because sometimes we forget that she’s not the original Black Widow.

Some of us also might recognize her voice as Poison Ivy in the Harley Quinn television series and the voice of Vanessa Fisk in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Will we ever see her take on the Black Widow mantle in person? It’s unlikely, but in a world where there are alternate timelines and characters could be other people, it’s not impossible.