We Have Some Theories About the Plot of 'What If...?' Episode 3

We’ve already seen two episodes of What If…? , and some aspects of those alternate realities might actually be preferable to the standard Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline. So what will Episode 3 bring? With a new promo and some fan theories, we have some thoughts about the plot of What If…? Episode 3.

Although Disney Plus hasn’t yet released details about what to expect in Season 3 — the rest of the entire What If…? series seems to be under heavy lock and key — everyone wants to know what it will be about.

Episode 1 answered the question, “What If… Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?” and the second answered, “What If… T’Challa Became a Star-Lord?” What will the third episode of What If…? bring?