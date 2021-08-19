'What If...?' Isn't the First Time We've Seen Howard the Duck in the MCU

Some of us might have first seen Seth Green in Rat Race as the smart, but slimy, brother. Others might know him from the '90s raunchy teen rom-com Can’t Hardly Wait as Kenny Fisher. Or perhaps as Willow's werewolf lover, Oz, in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

But Seth isn’t just known for his live-action comedy roles — he’s also a big-time voice actor. He voices Chris Griffin in Family Guy and started doing much more voiceover work after that. He works on video games, Robot Chicken properties, Phineas and Ferb, and some other Marvel cartoons.

We’re hoping to see more Howard the Duck, and with a big star like Seth behind him, we’re sure we will. In the comics, he tries to learn some mysticism from Doctor Strange but ends up getting a drink instead (no one is surprised).

So could he be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? More likely is that he’ll be in She-Hulk since he and She-Hulk live in the same building in the comics. Regardless, we’re excited for more Howard.

The first two episodes of What If...? are now available to stream on Disney Plus. New episodes drop Wednesdays.