'What If...?' Has Over 170 Comic Books to Draw Inspiration — These Are Our Favorites

We can’t wait for What If…? to finally premiere on Disney Plus to bring back our favorite heroes, villains, and sidekicks in alternate timelines. Unlike other MCU properties, What If…? is an anthology series that pulls from Marvel comic books, but is not supposed to be fully canonical.

While the What If…? stories have a basis in canon, they operate outside of the “Sacred Timeline” as we know it. Each episode is essentially full of variants in an alternate Earth timeline. The series takes one story we’re familiar with and changes just one element to see what would happen in an alternate reality.

The comic book series has over 170 volumes since 1977, so there’s a lot for Disney Plus’s What If…? to choose from. Here’s what we want to see!