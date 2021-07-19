Loki Is Definitely Not the Father of the Year in the MCU — Where Are His Kids?

While most heroes and villains in the MCU are based just on the comic books, there are a few Marvel heroes with earlier origins. Most famously, Thor, Loki, and the myths around them actually come from Norse mythology. This means that Loki has lived many lives before even becoming a Marvel character, and in some of those lives, Loki has children.

But will Loki's kids play a part in the MCU? Are they even in the Marvel comics? There are a lot of theories about how the MCU could include Loki’s children, especially with rumors of the Young Avengers joining in on the cinematic fun. But some of Loki’s children have actually already appeared in the MCU.

Loki has children in Norse mythology and in the Marvel comics.

Although Loki is not the most fatherly figure, he does have children. In Norse mythology, Loki procreates with the female giant Angerboda. Together, they have three confirmed children and one additional child that Loki is credited as the father of. Loki and Angerboda parent Hel, the goddess of death; Jörmungand, the serpent that surrounds the world; and Fenrir, the wolf. Sleipnir, Odin’s eight-legged horse, is also believed to be one of Loki’s children.

In the Marvel comics, Loki has even more children. Although his four children from Norse mythology are included, Hel becomes Hela, and the serpent and wolf are sentient. Loki fathers the Son of Satan with an unknown mother, likely when Loki is banished to Hades. His other son, Vali Halfling (alias Agamemnon), is born to Loki and a mortal mother. Finally, Tess Black, a demigod whose mother is also mortal, is Loki’s daughter.

