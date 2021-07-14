We Have Some Theories About What Will Happen in 'Loki' Season 2 (SPOILERS)

So far, Loki is the first MCU television show to confirm a Season 2. And thank goodness, because Season 1 left us with a lot of loose ends. Basically, Sylvie and Loki discover He Who Remains at the End of Time, and he turns out to be a variant of Kang the Conqueror.

He Who Remains explains that there were other variants of him in the 31st century who started a multiversal time war, and that he needed to create the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to prevent the multiverse from imploding on itself.