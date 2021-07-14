We Have Some Theories About What Will Happen in 'Loki' Season 2 (SPOILERS)By Jamie Lerner
Jul. 14 2021, Published 5:16 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for the Loki finale.
One of the best things about the finale of Season 1 of Loki is that we find out there will be a Season 2 of Loki! Our glorious purpose continues. So this means that even though we know who’s behind the TVA now, everything could change and the weight of the multiverse could fall onto Loki’s shoulders.
Loki does a little something of everything to satisfy Marvel fans. Between Easter eggs and comic book references, we were never without theories about what could come. Thus, we have a lot of predictions about what could go down in Loki Season 2.
‘Loki’ Season 2 was confirmed in the post-credits scene of the finale.
So far, Loki is the first MCU television show to confirm a Season 2. And thank goodness, because Season 1 left us with a lot of loose ends. Basically, Sylvie and Loki discover He Who Remains at the End of Time, and he turns out to be a variant of Kang the Conqueror.
He Who Remains explains that there were other variants of him in the 31st century who started a multiversal time war, and that he needed to create the Time Variance Authority (TVA) to prevent the multiverse from imploding on itself.
Instead of listening to He Who Remains, Sylvie just wants her retribution and decides to betray Loki to kill He Who Remains. In doing so, while she unleashes free will, she may also unleash more destructive versions of Kang the Conqueror.
We see the first hints of this at the end, when Loki finds himself back at a different TVA in which B-15 and Mobius have no recollection of who Loki is and Kang is openly encouraging time to branch.
We have some predictions as to what could happen in ‘Loki’ Season 2.
In Season 2 of Loki, anything can happen, but we have some ideas based on what we already know. While Loki and Sylvie’s journey to find He Who Remains is the main plot of the season, the side plot centers on Ravonna Renslayer.
In the Season 1 finale, we learn that she also lived on Earth as a teacher at Franklin D. Roosevelt high school in 2018. So how did she become the unwavering Judge Renslayer? We might find out in Season 2.
However, there are a million different ways that Season 2 could go in (alternate time branches, anyone?). One possibility is that Loki and Ravonna team up since they’re the only ones who really know what’s going on.
Now that Loki knows who’s behind the TVA and how to get there, Ravonna could use Loki to get to him as well. In the comic books, Ravonna and Kang have a romantic relationship, and we definitely wouldn’t mind seeing that play out in Season 2.
What will happen to Loki and Sylvie in ‘Loki’ Season 2?
Loki and Sylvie begin Season 1 as foes, become friends (and almost lovers), and end as foes once again. So what is going to happen to their relationship? Sylvie shows Loki that he can love and that he can form relationships with people.
She shows him that he doesn’t have to be alone, which is what he’s been afraid of all his life as an outsider. But in the end, they disagree on what to do with the fate of the “Sacred Timeline.”
We have no doubt that Loki and Sylvie will find each other again; they seem to be fated to cross paths. So when they do find each other, we predict that they’re going to team up once again. Sylvie will have to realize that Loki is right to consider the possibilities, but they’re the only ones more powerful than Alioth who can take down Kang.
'Loki' Season 2 will fit squarely into the greater MCU.
We may also see Loki show Mobius who he really is in order to get him on his side. Loki knows that Mobius is susceptible to believing him and working with him, so he’s going to have to win him over again. In some ways, Season 2 of Loki might be reminiscent of a show like The Good Place, in which the main characters consistently come together again and again to solve life’s biggest questions.
Once Loki does get Mobius on his side, they could jump around time to try to get the timeline back on track. Could we see more historical references? More Marvel Easter eggs? We hope that Season 2 ends in a true time-and-space-altering battle between the Lokis and the TVA agents versus Kang the Conqueror.
How much of the multiversal war will be in Loki Season 2 and how much will be in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness?
Jonathan Majors (Kang the Conqueror) has already been confirmed for Ant-Man, and it’s likely we’ll see Tom Hiddleston (Loki) in Doctor Strange. So now our primary questions when it comes to the multiverse are: What’s going to happen, when, and where?
