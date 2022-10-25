Kang the Conqueror Could Be the Most Powerful MCU Villain Yet — How Strong Is He?
As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to get bigger, so too does its villains. While we've already had a villain who erased half of the universe's population and a fallen hero who nearly destroyed the multiverse, they could both easily pale in comparison to the might of Kang the Conqueror. Having first been introduced in the season finale of Loki as "He Who Remains" (Jonathan Majors), the villain is set to make his official film debut in 2023.
Kang the Conqueror may just end up being the most powerful villain in the MCU to date. He even already has a film named after him in 2025's Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, making him a de facto figure in the future of the film franchise. But how strong is he exactly?
If his comic book origins are any indication, Kang's strength is the real deal.
How strong is Kang the Conqueror?
In the original comics, Kang the Conqueror hails from a future age in an alternate version of Earth. He was originally born as Nathanial Richards and is directly related to Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic.
Much like his ancestors, he is gifted with intellectual brilliance. Both fueled and twisted by his scientific ambition, he uses his futuristic technology and access to time travel and dimensional travel to spread his influence throughout the multiverse.
As his name suggests, he invades other realities in order to conquer them. He even time travels in order to intervene in past events and interact with his older or future selves. His goals to rule the entire universe often put him at odds with heroes like the Fantastic Four and the Avengers.
Kang and his alternate selves even run rampant throughout time and space, prompting him to form the Council of Kangs to keep his variant selves in check.
As for how powerful he is, Kang is all about quantity and quality. One Kang is already powerful and intelligent enough to conquer other realms, often popping in and out of the timestream on a new conquest. But having an endless outpouring of Kangs loose in the multiverse spells certain doom for every conceivable reality.
The damage he could deal to the universe is immeasurable, and the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe are about to get a taste.
Kang the Conquerer debuts in 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,' but his powers are unclear.
While a variant of Kang already appeared in Loki, Kang himself will make his official appearance in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. The film follows Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), and their respective families as they end up in an otherworldly microscopic dimension known as the Quantum Realm. Their accidental journey brings them in direct confrontation with Kang.
In Loki, He Who Remains establishes the Time Variance Authority as a way to police his alternate selves from breaking the multiverse. We can therefore conclude that Kang is one of those variants in the MCU.
Though his ambitions in the new film are unclear, we can readily assume that his unparalleled scientific mind presents the clear and present danger that He Who Remains once warned about.
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on Feb. 17, 2023.