Here's What We Know About the Movies Planned for Marvel Phase 6
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took to the stage at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con to reveal the first three confirmed movies for Marvel Phase 6.
Distractify was onsite at Hall H to find out more about where Marvel Phase 4 officially ends, what projects will be included in Phases 5 and 6, and more.
Let's start off with the end of Marvel Phase 4. Kevin confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will mark the end of Marvel's first post-Endgame phase. Marvel Phase 5 will kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (we've got details on that gasp-worthy Ant Man 3 cameo too!)
Here's what we know about the Marvel Phase 6 movies.
There's speculation that one Marvel Phase 6 movie will be bigger than 'Endgame'.
The Hall H crowd roared when Kevin officially announced the first two confirmed Marvel Phase 6 films: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' director Destin Daniel Cretton has been confirmed to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, per The Hollywood Reporter.
The internet had been ablaze with speculation for months that Phase 4 was building into a Secret Wars film. In the Marvel Comics the Secret Wars storyline was a huge crossover event where the Avengers are summoned off-planet to a location called Battleworld.
A cosmic entity called the Beyonder challenges the Avengers to face off against super villains that he also summoned to Battleworld. Chaos naturally ensues.
Kevin confirmed that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will serve as the closing chapters to Marvel Phase 6. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will premiere on May 2, 2025. Avengers: Secret Wars will follow later in 2025, dropping in theaters on November 7.
So how does Phase 6 begin? Kevin had an answer for that, too. After years of hype and speculation, he confirmed that the first official MCU Fantastic Four film will kick off Marvel Phase 6, debuting in theaters on November 8, 2024.
Jon Watts stepped down from directing the Fantastic Four MCU reboot, so the new director has yet to be confirmed.
Welcome to the Multiverse Saga.
Marvel fans were treated to an exclusive surprise during the official Hall H panel: an official Marvel Studios hat bearing the logo for, "The Multiverse Saga." Phases 1-3 were referred to as the "Infinity Saga," so, "The Multiverse Saga," encompasses Phases 4-6.
Although Kevin kept his lips sealed on other Marvel Phase 6 movies, he did confirm a plethora of projects confirmed for Phase 5, including, Thunderbolts, the 18 episode Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Blade, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Echo, Loki Season 2, and more.
So what's next on the Marvel slate? She-Hulk: Attorney at Law! The first episode of the nine episode series drops on Disney Plus on August 17, 2022.