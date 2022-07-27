Distractify
Home > Entertainment > Marvel
Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige
Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Here's What We Know About the Movies Planned for Marvel Phase 6

Katherine Stinson - Author
By

Jul. 27 2022, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige took to the stage at Hall H during San Diego Comic-Con to reveal the first three confirmed movies for Marvel Phase 6.

Distractify was onsite at Hall H to find out more about where Marvel Phase 4 officially ends, what projects will be included in Phases 5 and 6, and more.

Article continues below advertisement

Let's start off with the end of Marvel Phase 4. Kevin confirmed that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will mark the end of Marvel's first post-Endgame phase. Marvel Phase 5 will kick off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (we've got details on that gasp-worthy Ant Man 3 cameo too!)

Here's what we know about the Marvel Phase 6 movies.

(L-R) Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors
Source: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Kang the Conquerer will play a huge part in the MCU moving forward.

Article continues below advertisement

There's speculation that one Marvel Phase 6 movie will be bigger than 'Endgame'.

The Hall H crowd roared when Kevin officially announced the first two confirmed Marvel Phase 6 films: Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' director Destin Daniel Cretton has been confirmed to direct Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The internet had been ablaze with speculation for months that Phase 4 was building into a Secret Wars film. In the Marvel Comics the Secret Wars storyline was a huge crossover event where the Avengers are summoned off-planet to a location called Battleworld.

A cosmic entity called the Beyonder challenges the Avengers to face off against super villains that he also summoned to Battleworld. Chaos naturally ensues.

Article continues below advertisement

Kevin confirmed that Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will serve as the closing chapters to Marvel Phase 6. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty will premiere on May 2, 2025. Avengers: Secret Wars will follow later in 2025, dropping in theaters on November 7.

Article continues below advertisement

So how does Phase 6 begin? Kevin had an answer for that, too. After years of hype and speculation, he confirmed that the first official MCU Fantastic Four film will kick off Marvel Phase 6, debuting in theaters on November 8, 2024.

Jon Watts stepped down from directing the Fantastic Four MCU reboot, so the new director has yet to be confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Welcome to the Multiverse Saga.

Marvel fans were treated to an exclusive surprise during the official Hall H panel: an official Marvel Studios hat bearing the logo for, "The Multiverse Saga." Phases 1-3 were referred to as the "Infinity Saga," so, "The Multiverse Saga," encompasses Phases 4-6.

Although Kevin kept his lips sealed on other Marvel Phase 6 movies, he did confirm a plethora of projects confirmed for Phase 5, including, Thunderbolts, the 18 episode Disney Plus series Daredevil: Born Again, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Blade, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Echo, Loki Season 2, and more.

So what's next on the Marvel slate? She-Hulk: Attorney at Law! The first episode of the nine episode series drops on Disney Plus on August 17, 2022.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

The MCU Could Introduce Another Superhuman Feline Predator in 'Black Panther 2'

The MCU Could Give Us an Actual Coven in Agatha Harkness's Spinoff Series

The First Trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Teased Rocket's Sad Backstory

Latest Marvel News and Updates

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.