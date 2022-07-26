The First Trailer for 'Guardians of the Galaxy 3' Teased Rocket's Sad Backstory
One of the biggest gasp-worthy moments during the premiere of the first Guardians of the Galaxy 3 trailer at San Diego Comic-Con was the reveal of baby Rocket. The sad backstory of the sassiest member of the Guardians has been hinted at since the first Guardians of the Galaxy film premiered back in 2014.
Will the third Guardians film finally answer how Rocket (Bradley Cooper) was created?
It certainly seems like it! While the trailer obviously didn't delve too far into Rocket's backstory, it showed Rocket as a normal raccoon, with adorable big baby eyes.
So, what happened to Rocket? How did he gain the ability to speak? Distractify attended the Hall H Marvel panel to try to find out!
How was Rocket created in 'Guardians of the Galaxy'?
The High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji) was likely behind the experiments that resulted in the sassiest raccoon in the galaxy. The High Evolutionary made an in-person appearance at Hall H during the Marvel panel, looking curiously at the audience.
When he made it to the stage, the High Evolutionary insulted the Hall H crowd but somehow managed to make it sound like a dignified compliment. He said he was eager to learn from lowlifes in order to make the perfect genetically enhanced human.
In the Marvel Comics, the High Evolutionary actually performs experiments on all sorts of species, eager to utilize the best qualities of every subject he researches in order to fulfill his desire to create the perfect specimen.
During one storyline, the High Evolutionary is looking for babies to experiment on. He finds two perfect test subjects in baby Wanda and Pietro Maximoff.
Although Rocket's official MCU origins have yet to be officially confirmed, based on the trailer released at San Diego Comic-Con, it definitely appears like Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will reveal that baby Rocket was another one of the High Evolutionary's test subjects.
It would line up with Rocket's drunken confession in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. Remember when he angrily told Quill (Chris Pratt) that he didn't ask to be torn apart? That he didn't ask to be made?
James Gunn also said at the Hall H Marvel panel that he thought Rocket was one of the saddest creatures in the galaxy. He delved into that statement further during an Entertainment Weekly interview, revealing that Rocket was the reason he even directed Guardians of the Galaxy 3.
James said, "In some ways in particular, I have a special closeness to the character of Rocket, and I knew I needed to finish to tell his story."
Fans have been speculating if Rocket will die in Guardians of the Galaxy 3 ever since James confirmed that a character will die during the film (via Cinemablend). Adding fuel to the Rocket fire is the fact that James also confirmed at Hall H that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be the last film for this group of Guardians. Does this mean the end for Rocket, just when we're really getting to know him?
Guardians of the Galaxy 3 premieres on May 5, 2023.