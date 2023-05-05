Home > Entertainment > Marvel Source: Marvel Studios 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' Boasts Two Promising Post-Credits Scenes 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' is now in theaters, and in case you're wondering, there are two post-credits scenes worth sticking around for. By Allison DeGrushe May 5 2023, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. At long last, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is finally here — and we're diving right into spoiler territory! After several near-death experiences, the Guardians take down the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), rescuing the children and various animals aboard the villain's ship while they're at it.

In the end, Gamora (Zoe Saldaña) returns to the Ravagers, and the Guardians of the Galaxy officially disbands. Peter (Chris Pratt) returns to Earth and reunites with his grandfather, and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) leaves to discover what she wants. Nebula (Karen Gillan) is the new leader of Knowhere, and she asks Drax (Dave Bautista) to help raise the children. But what about Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel)? Enter the post-credits scenes!

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3' post-credits scenes, explained.

In a mid-credits scene, Rocket is seen leading the all-new Guardians of the Galaxy. The team now consists of Groot, Adam Warlock (Will Poulter), Cosmo the Spacedog (Maria Bakalova), Phyla-Vell (Kai Zen), Kraglin (Sean Gunn), and Blurp (Dee Bradley Baker). Ugh — we would love to see them in a future MCU project!

After the credits — which displayed photos of the Guardians from their seven appearances in the MCU — audiences see Peter Quill with his grandfather. The duo seemingly argues over lawn mowing, but in all honesty, that's not even the most entertaining part.

Peter's grandfather is reading the newspaper, and the front page headline says something along the lines of, "Kevin Bacon Reveals All About Alien Invasion." This is an obvious callback to the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, and we have to applaud the continuity. As the pair continue to argue, the scene delivers one last shock by displaying the phrase, "The Legendary Star-Lord Will Return."

Wait, what?! We (as well as many other fans) were under the impression that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was the last time we'd see the Guardians, so what the heck is going on? Star-Lord's future in the MCU is unclear, but seeing as he's now on Earth, he could show up in another project at any point.

Chris Pratt said he's open to returning as Star-Lord.

During an interview with Games Radar, actor Chris Pratt revealed that he's open to returning as Star-Lord — but only if the story does justice to the world that James Gunn has constructed. "It would be strange to continue Peter's story without James," Chris told the outlet. "He's done such a masterful job in the first three films. We really found the voice of Peter Quill together and without him, obviously, I would never have had this opportunity."

Chris added, "So, to continue to tell the story, it would really be important to honor what he's done in the first three films and to honor what the fans have grown to love about the character and not simply do it because people might show up to pay for it, you know?"