The 'Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special' Includes a Very Shocking Cameo
Spoiler alert: This article contains minor spoilers for the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.
Heroes, villains, and everyone in between, we can always count on the MCU to bring us some familiar faces. Now, the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special brings some surprising new faces to the Marvel Cinematic Universe through a wide array of cameos, which we definitely aren't complaining about.
Between its impressive cast of MCU returnees, Disney Plus is bringing us a true holiday gift with its cameo-laden Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. When our ragtag team of outer space superheroes realizes that Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) is sad during Christmas, they decide to travel to Earth to bring him a special Christmas gift. So, who are all the cameos in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special?
There are several impressive cameos in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,’ including Kevin Bacon.
Kevin Bacon’s presence in the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special isn’t so much a cameo as it is central to the plot. But no one expected Kevin to appear in the MCU as himself, so he definitely gets a shout-out here. Basically, Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) join forces to kidnap Kevin and bring him to Peter as a Christmas gift. It is a nice thought… albeit a risky one.
We also see Nebula (Karen Gillan), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), and now Cosmo the Spacedog, voiced by Borat Subsequent Moviefilm’s Maria Bakalova, enjoying their lives on Knowhere. But as the movie unfolds, several other random actors make appearances throughout.
Kyra Sedgwick
Known best for playing Deputy Chief Brenda Leigh Johnson in The Closer, Kyra Sedgwick also happens to be Kevin Bacon’s real-life wife. So naturally, we hear the very real Kyra on the other end of Kevin’s phone call.
The Old 97’s
While it seems possible a group of actors in heavy makeup could be playing Christmas rock, it’s actually a classic rock band, the Old 97’s. Fronted by Rhett Miller as Bzermikitokolok, the rest of the “alien band” is made up of Murry Hammond, Ken Bethea, and Philip Peeples. Together, they performed “I Don't Know What Christmas Is (But Christmastime Is Here)" and "Here It Is Christmastime,” the latter featuring Kevin Bacon.
Flula Borg
Actor Flula Borg, a collaborator with director James Gunn from The Suicide Squad, is actually the bartender at the Los Angeles bar when Mantis and Drax are looking for Kevin Bacon.
Did Mark Hamill make an appearance?
There’s still a big question mark around if Mark Hamill actually appeared in Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Some fans think they spotted him drinking a beer. Mark is a known friend of James Gunn, who’s a known fan of Star Wars, the franchise in which Mark famously played Luke Skywalker. There were also rumors before filming that Mark was cast as Santa Claus, and although Mark’s son shut down the rumors, Mark was happy to reignite them.
