Dr. Strange Gives Thanos the Time Stone in 'Infinity War' to Save [SPOILER]'s Life

Although Avengers: Infinity War debuted in theaters nearly four years ago, MCU fanatics can't help but debate over one pivotal scene involving everyone's favorite Sorcerer, Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch).

While on Titan, Doctor Strange and the rest of the gang battle against Thanos (Josh Brolin), ultimately failing to defeat the Mad Titan. As a result, Doctor Strange hands over the Time Stone to the villain, allowing Thanos to take one step closer to wiping out half the universe.