Marvel's New Trailer for 'Doctor Strange 2' Has Fans Wondering if Wanda is the Villain

Marvel's New Trailer for 'Doctor Strange 2' Has Fans Wondering if Wanda is the VillainBy Leila Kozma
Feb. 14 2022, Published 10:12 a.m. ET
The second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the forthcoming adventure fantasy directed by Sam Raimi, dropped on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.
The two-minute clip teases the tense conflict between Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), a trained neurosurgeon and space-time wizard, and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), a Sokovia-native who develops abilities after losing her parents in an explosion. Is Wanda the villain in Doctor Strange 2?
Is Wanda the main villain in 'Doctor Strange 2'?
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revolves around Dr. Strange's attempts to save his reputation and dodge accusations that he has desecrated reality as we know it. In the trailer, he stands hand-cuffed in front of a court, with a mysterious voice saying, "We should tell him the truth." According to UNILAD, the actor providing the voiceover is none other than Patrick Stewart — more on that further down.
Elsewhere in the trailer, Wanda reminds Dr. Strange of a gendered double-standard: "You break the rules and become a hero. I do it, and I become the enemy. That doesn't seem fair."
Judging by the trailer for Doctor Strange 2, Wanda will likely serve as one of the main antagonists in the movie. "Breakdown analysis for Doctor Strange 2 in the Multiverse of Madness trailer: Wanda's role in this movie is still mysterious, but we can assume she's going to be one of the main villains of the movie. From the shots, it seems they will introduce more than a Scarlett Witch," tweeted @darkrairs.
"Scarlett Witch vs. Captain Marvel variant (Monica), and Doctor Strange 2 in the comic universe? X-Men confirmed to be back? Villain Wanda? Oh, Multiverse of Madness is going to outsell every Marvel movie ever, I fear," tweeted @steveroguhrs.
Patrick Stewart may reprise his role as Professor X in 'Doctor Strange 2.'
As if the anticipation for villain Wanda wasn't enough, there's even more for die-hard Marvel fans to be excited for. According to fan speculation (and a few hints in the trailer), Patrick Stewart, the star of Star Trek: Picard and Dragon Rider, could potentially make his return to Marvel as Professor X in Doctor Strange 2. A fan-favorite actor, Patrick has portrayed Professor X's character in X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men 2, and X-Men.
Social media is in a frenzy to predict what other amazing cameos and appearances could happen in Doctor Strange 2. "Well, you see, Professor X is part of a secret high supremacy in the Marvel Universe called the Illuminati, and it had Iron Man, Black Panther, Black Bolt, Namor, Dr. Strange, and Mister Fantastic," tweeted user @ComicBossTimmy.
Another Twitter user, @hieisrequiem, summed up all of our thoughts: "Thinking about the Doctor Strange 2 trailer again. If they revealed Patrick Stewart already ... there’s gonna be some crazy cameos in that film."
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness arrives in cinemas on May 6, 2022.