Marvel's New Trailer for 'Doctor Strange 2' Has Fans Wondering if Wanda is the Villain

The second trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the forthcoming adventure fantasy directed by Sam Raimi, dropped on Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022.

The two-minute clip teases the tense conflict between Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), a trained neurosurgeon and space-time wizard, and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), a Sokovia-native who develops abilities after losing her parents in an explosion. Is Wanda the villain in Doctor Strange 2?