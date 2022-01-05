'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Will Be the Scariest MCU Movie Yet

It's time to move on from the emotional events in Spider-Man: No Way Home because the long-awaited Doctor Strange sequel is officially hitting theaters this year.

Starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen as Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (or as we like to call them, the two strongest Avengers), the upcoming MCU installment is bound to get freaky with plenty of magic and reality-bending.