‘Doctor Strange 2’ Might Be a Straight-Up Horror Flick — Who Is the Main Villain?

Marvel Studios has done a heck of a job of highlighting some of the comic book giant's lesser known intellectual properties. Who would have thought that Ant-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Scarlet Witch, and Doctor Strange would become some of the most beloved characters in the MCU? Yet here we are, and Benedict Cumberbatch's Sorcerer Supreme has been heavily featured in not just his own standalone film, but Infinity War, Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home.

And now he's got a new villain to tackle on his own in Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness. The film, directed by Sam Raimi, is set to arrive on My 6, 2022.