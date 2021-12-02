With Doctor Strange set to have a significant role in the highly-anticipated film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel fans are curious to know all they can about the sorcerer supreme's long-awaited upcoming sequel. \n\nThough most of the details regarding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness remain under wraps, one recent LEGO set offers fans a first look at at least one of the villains.It appears that the vicious sea monster Gargantos is making its MCU live-action debut in the superhero production, and before we head to the theaters to see the film in March, we should know a bit about the tentacled creature. \n\nSo for those unfamiliar with the character, stick around because we have all the information you need on Gargantos and its connection to Doctor Strange's second solo film!Who is Gargantos in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'?Before we dive into how the character comes to life in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it's crucial we learn about Gargantos's comic book storyline. \n\nThe evil beast first arrived in the Marvel scene in Sub-Marner Vol. 1 #13 in 1969. After King Naga — the Lemurian ruler and wielder of the Serpent Crown — captures Prince Namor, aka the Sub-Mariner, he forces the Atlantean to fight for his life. Once he defeats the Lemurian warriors, Naga unleashes his trusted servant. Enter Gargantos.In the battle between life and death, Namor feigns death. As a result, Gargantos turns away and unleashes an attack against the Lemurian citizens, only for Namor to slash at the creature's eye. Gargantos, now blind, nearly hits Naga with one of its tentacles. Now enraged, Naga employs the powers of the Serpent Crown and destroys Gargantos.The ruthless sea monster also appeared in X-Factor Annual Vol. 1 #14 in 1986, specifically in "The Saga of the Serpent Crown Chapter 10: Emperor of Death!" In the issue, Gargantos yet against faces off against Prince Namor of Atlantis.The addition of Gargantos in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness came about back in July 2021 when 24-year-old Colombian actress Yenifer Molina included the role on her digital resume through her agency's website.A Marvel LEGO set shows off Gargantos in the 'Doctor Strange' sequel.On the night of Wednesday, Dec. 1, a Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness LEGO set began making the rounds on social media. The 76,205 piece set shows Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), Wong (Benedict Wong), and America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez) battling against Gargantos in what is known as the "Gargantos Showdown."At first, many fans believed the cyclops was Shuma-Gorath, an ancient demon known as a lord of chaos. However, the official description of the LEGO set confirms it's actually Gargantos."Gargantos, the giant, one-eyed monster, spots Doctor Strange, Wong, and America Chavez and wriggles on its long, green tentacles towards the three heroes," LEGO announced on their website.\n\nDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on March 25, 2022.