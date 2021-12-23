Did You Notice These 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Trailer Easter Eggs?By Katherine Stinson
Dec. 23 2021
Marvel fans have been blessed this holiday season, what with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness teaser trailer. The highly-anticipated Doctor Strange sequel doesn't premiere until May 6, 2022, so let's analyze the Easter eggs we found in the teaser while we wait!
The trailer had plenty of great details. It looks like Dr. Strange's (Benedict Cumberbatch) greatest enemy in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is himself, and he's going to need all the help he can get to make the universe right again.
Evil Doctor Strange Returns!
The Disney Plus series What If...? featured a heart-wrenching episode where Dr. Strange messed with time way too much in order to save his love, Christine, from dying in a car accident. As a result of Strange's time-tinkering, he becomes a twisted, dark version of himself, ironically terrifying Christine when she awakens to see his new terrifying demonic form.
The Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer teases Evil Strange, with the foreboding warning, "The greatest threat to our universe ... is you." Cue Evil Strange! Could it be the same Evil Strange from the What If...? series? We'll have to wait on answers for that one. Ultimately, the What If...? Evil Strange realizes the error of his ways, and loses Christine again anyway.
What's in Wanda's huge garden?
Dr. Strange finds Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) tending to a huge field of trees laden with lovely white flowers. Wanda was expecting Strange's arrival, but is surprised that he's not there to call her out about what happened in Westview. We had to wonder, are the flowers on Wanda's trees Wundagore Everblooms? In the Marvel Comics, Agatha Harkness gives Wanda Wundagore Everblooms as a wedding gift when she marries Vision. According to the Marvel Database, the Wundagore Everblooms are also Wanda's favorite flowers.
On a darker note, "The Wundagore Everbloom can unlock the doors of time and grant visions of the future when one lays a petal of an Everbloom on their tongue ... It is required for the essence of the petal to be consumed twice, first after hunger and second after murder. That is to say, [one must] kill an individual or creature who previously ate a petal of the Everbloom and then consume their stomach."
Dr. Strange does tell Wanda he needs her help, asking her. "What do you know about the multiverse?" Could Wanda utilize the hypothetical Wundagore Everblooms from her own personal orchard to help her see the future? All we know is that we don't want her to unlock future visions the way the Wundagore Everblooms work in the Marvel Comics!
Enter America! (Chavez!)
Here's a big new character Easter egg. Although we don't hear her speak in the trailer, we do see one shot of America Chavez (Xochitl Gomez). In addition to being the MCU's first Latinx and LGBTQ+ hero, America also has the ability to create portals to other universes. Sounds like a pretty good ability to have when something's wrong with the Multiverse!
The Scarlet Witch has sleeves!
The Scarlet Witch has sleeves? What kind of an Easter egg is that? Well, back when Wanda ascended into her role as the Scarlet Witch in WandaVision, her totally epic Scarlet Witch costume upgrade was sleeveless. We know that the events of WandaVision took place about three weeks after Avengers: Endgame. However, it's currently unclear when Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness takes place in the MCU timeline.
We think it's safe to assume that the Doctor Strange sequel takes place after Spider Man: No Way Home, which happened in 2024. However, does Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness happen before or after Hawkeye? Given the Scarlet Witch's long sleeve upgrade and shots in the trailer showing Stephen walking on wintry streets, we're going to guess that Doctor Strange 2 is set after the Christmas events in Hawkeye.
Wong, Kamar-Taj, and Mordo return.
The first Doctor Strange film premiered way back in 2016, but the Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness trailer brings back some familiar faces and locations from the first movie. Of course, Dr. Strange's bestie and fellow sorcerer Wong (Benedict Wong) is back for the sequel. The trailer also teases shots of Kamar-Taj, the mystical training grounds for sorcerers like Strange and Wong.
We also caught several glimpses of Mordo's (Chiwetel Ejiofor) return. In the first Doctor Strange film, Mordo was actually Strange's magical mentor and friend. However, Mordo became disillusioned with the Ancient One (Tilda Swinton) after learning that she drew on her own powers from the dark dimension. At the end of the first Doctor Strange film, Mordo said, "There are too many sorcerers." Could Evil Dr. Strange prove his point and influence others to fight against the good Dr. Strange?