Did You Notice These 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Trailer Easter Eggs?

On a darker note, "The Wundagore Everbloom can unlock the doors of time and grant visions of the future when one lays a petal of an Everbloom on their tongue ... It is required for the essence of the petal to be consumed twice, first after hunger and second after murder. That is to say, [one must] kill an individual or creature who previously ate a petal of the Everbloom and then consume their stomach."