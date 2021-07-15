'Loki' Showrunners Just Revealed Some Major Details About 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

The first season of Loki has come to an end and the show isn’t rumored to return until January of 2023, but fans won’t have to wait long before Tom Hiddleston returns in Doctor Strange 2. The film is scheduled to release March 25, 2022, following the release of Spiderman: No Way Home and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Until then, Season 1 of Loki is currently available for streaming on Disney Plus.