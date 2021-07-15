'Loki' Showrunners Just Revealed Some Major Details About 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'By Pretty Honore
Jul. 14 2021, Published 11:38 p.m. ET
As Marvel fans eagerly await the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, they’re dying to know more details. The film is scheduled to premiere in 2022, but there’s still a lot that we don’t know about the upcoming superhero sequel.
Both Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen are confirmed to reprise their roles as Dr. Stephen Strange and Wanda Maximoff, and fans wonder how many other familiar faces will make an appearance in the Phase Four film. The season finale of Loki aired on July 14 and left fans wondering what’s next for the God of Mischief. Will Loki be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?
Will Loki be in ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’?
On July 14, showrunners dropped not one but two bombshells on viewers during the Season 1 finale of Loki. Along with revealing that the series had been renewed for an encore season, the finale also seemed to confirm that Loki will definitely play a major part in the Doctor Strange sequel. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tom Hiddleston is expected to appear in Multiverse of Madness.
Loki head writer Michael Waldron, who co-wrote the script for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, talked to Collider about what it was like to work on both projects simultaneously. “Well, I think one of the joys of being a writer in the Marvel world is getting to make terrible messes and leave them for your predecessors. Although, occasionally, you find yourself being your own predecessor.”
He added, “For instance, you write the Loki show and then you end up writing Dr. Strange 2, having to clean up your own mess and that can be a lot of fun.”
Michael also opened up about working with Tom Hiddleston and the immense pressure he felt to make Loki the “best thing that anybody has ever seen anywhere.” He told Collider, “It's Tom Hiddleston, a bonafide movie star, playing a beloved villain of the biggest film franchise ever in a six-hour event TV series. If we do it right, it should be everybody's favorite show.”
After Loki’s six-episode premiere, it’s clear that Michael has exceeded his goal. It was no surprise to fans that the limited series would be renewed for Season 2. But how long will it be before the new season of Loki comes out? And when will Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness be released in theaters?
When will Season 2 of ‘Loki’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ be released?
The first season of Loki has come to an end and the show isn’t rumored to return until January of 2023, but fans won’t have to wait long before Tom Hiddleston returns in Doctor Strange 2. The film is scheduled to release March 25, 2022, following the release of Spiderman: No Way Home and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.
Until then, Season 1 of Loki is currently available for streaming on Disney Plus.