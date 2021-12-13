This Tiny Detail Has Fans Thinking the Scarlet Witch Will Be in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'By Kori Williams
Dec. 13 2021, Published 3:27 p.m. ET
When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the movies all come together eventually. The main Avengers have their own movies and shows, but there are also a ton of cross-over events in which we get to see the relationships between our favorite heroes develop.
On Dec. 17, 2021, the latest Spider-Man movie, No Way Home, will be released in theaters, and fans are thinking another Avenger will make an appearance in the film alongside Peter Parker. Is the Scarlet Witch, better known as Wanda Maximoff, going to be in the movie?
Is Scarlet Witch in 'No Way Home'?
It has not been confirmed whether Wanda appears in the film. And considering how close we are to the release date of the movie, we probably won't get confirmation outside of seeing it for ourselves. But a clip has dropped that shows how Wanda might be connected to the film.
In the clip, around the 10-second mark, we see Dr. Strange performing a spell in a way he normally wouldn't. In his first movie and in other Avengers films, we see him make specific movements with his fingers and hands to use the Time Stone. In a trailer for No Way Home, we see him with his arms and fingers wider apart while he uses his powers.
But in this clip, he's got a whole different stance. Here, Dr. Strange has his arm crossed with his palms flat and fingers pressed together. This is similar to how Wanda uses her powers. This could be a clue that she will show up in No Way Home.
It's not a stretch to think that Wanda might make an appearance in this Spider-Man movie since Dr. Strange is also starring in it. The wielder of the Time Stone will also be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Wanda is confirmed to be a part of that one. Plus, the former plastic surgeon was speculated to be involved with WandaVision in some way.
How did Wanda get her powers?
In the 2015 movie Avengers: Age of Ultron, we meet Wanda and her brother Pietro. We find out that they had been experimented on by the evil organization HYDRA. Although we don't know exactly what happened, a scene in WandaVision shows her being directly exposed to the power of the Mind Stone, which was in Loki's scepter at the time.
After this, Wanda has her powers, and Pietro develops super speed. Although it's not exactly the same, Wanda's story is slightly similar to Dr. Strange's. He is able to wield the power of the Time Stone after intense training that awakened his third eye.
You can watch Spider-Man: No Way Home exclusively in theaters on Dec. 17.