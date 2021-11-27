Agatha Harkness Will Escape Wanda Maximoff's Hex in 'House of Harkness?' Plus, More Theories

Agatha infiltrated Westview and was the only one in town that was able to resist Wanda Maximoff's (Elizabeth Olsen) Westview hex. This was due to the fact that Agatha was a powerful witch herself.

Agatha's main goal was to steal Wanda's powerful chaos magic. Although Agatha turned out to be Wanda's witchy foe, she also ironically mentored Wanda into achieving her full potential as the Scarlet Witch. Agatha warned Wanda that she was going to need her again in the series finale of WandaVision.