Is Agatha Harkness Evil or Good? Witch Is It?

Agatha eventually defends the Fantastic Four against the Frightful Four and even reveals her own secrets as a witch to protect them. Unfortunately, revealing these secrets led to her death in the comics, but don't worry, death cannot stop Agatha. In fact, in a lot of ways, Agatha becomes Wanda's mentor in death. It's more than a little frustrating that she's been depicted so differently on the show, but perhaps that's what Agatha: House of Harkness is for. We get to see who Agatha has been, all along.